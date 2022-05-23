 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, May 23: Saints defense named as potential best in the NFL for 2022

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Ranking 2022 NFL defenses: Rams, Bills, Saints most likely units to crack the top 10 - CBS Sports

The Saints, the Los Angeles Rams, and the Buffalo Bills are the teams named by CBS Sports as most likely to have the best defenses in the NFL in 2022.

Caesars Sportsbook releases odds for every Saints game this season - Fox 8 Live

According to Caesars Sportsbook, the Saints are only the favorites in 6 of their games in the 2022 season.

Westgate head coach Ryan Antoine honored by New Orleans Saints as High School Coach of the Year - The Daily Iberian

Saints safety J.T. Gray handed out awards at the High School Coach of the Year Banquet in New Orleans.

“Did you watch Drew Brees in his final year?” - NFL analyst scoffs at prospect of retired QB’s return to football - Sportskeeda

ESPN analyst Mina Kimes shared her thoughts on a potential Drew Brees return to the NFL, saying, “Oh might he come back to football? No, guys, did you watch Drew Brees in his final year? No, he’s not coming back.”

Saints S Justin Evans Looks to Revitalize Career - Saints News Network

After signing a one-year deal with the Saints, safety Justin Evans wants an opportunity to revitalize his career following Evans missing the 2021 season.

Cameron Jordan left buzzing on Twitter following major New Orleans Saints news - Give Me Sport

Cameron Jordan Tweeted out “So we got some chips left,” in response to a Tweet saying that the Saints have over $9 million in salary cap space.

Photos: 2022 Saints Cheer Krewe Auditions | Day 2 Preliminaries - New Orleans Saints

90 photos from the second day of preliminary auditions for the Saints Cheer Krewe.

