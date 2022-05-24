Will Jameis Winston find redemption in 2022?

Heading into the 2022 NFL season, it would appear that the New Orleans Saints have new life! After a highly successful NFL Draft, free agent acquisitions, and a returning powerhouse in Jameis Winston, the Saints are ready to create a new identity for themselves and return to the playoffs in 2023.

Return of Jameis Winston

After suffering a season ending injury last season, Winston is ready to take the field again and will be doing so as QB1 for the New Orleans Saints. For a second, doubt began to creep around as it appeared that the Saints would search for the QB of the future elsewhere instead of going with the already established Winston. However, Winston was signed back with the team on a 2-year, $28 million dollar deal with $21 million in guarantees.

The story for Jameis Winston this season will be a continuation of last season as he seeks to erase all memory of the infamous 30 for 30 season. After spending a year under the mentorship of both Sean Payton and Drew Brees, Winston would end his 2021 season at 5-2 with a 14-3 touchdown to interception ratio. This was all prior to his season ending injury, so this was only a small sample size of what Jameis can really be during a full 17 game schedule.

Return of the Explosive Offense:

During the 2021 season, Winston would find success even though he had a severe lack in his offense. Going 5-2 with a depleted WR room was an accomplishment in of its own self. Now, with a revitalized offense, Winston will have even more weapons than he had last year where he was able to make more happen with less. With the addition of WR Jarvis Landry, the acquisition of the rookie from Ohio State: Chris Olave, and the return of the veteran Michael Thomas, this offense will begin to look a lot like it used to in years past, if not better than before.

Redemption

For Winston, the narrative surrounding him has always been that he is prone for turnovers. Another thing that national media tends to do with Winston is beg the question on whether or not he can be a true franchise quarterback in the NFL.

In 2022, Winston has the chance to not only change the narrative, but completely shock the world and remind them why he was a former Heisman trophy winner and a first-round draft pick. With all of the offensive fire power he needs at his disposal, expect Winston to not only bounce back, but do so in record fashion as he is surely vying for an MVP level season.

For Winston, redemption will be found.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel