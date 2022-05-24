 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, May 24: Restaurant backed by Drew Brees set to open near New Orleans

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints News:

New Honey Badger shirt available to welcome Tyrann Mathieu back to New Orleans - Canal Street Chronicles

BreakingT have released a new t-shirt commemorating Tyrann Mathieu’s signing with the New Orleans Saints.

Saints WR Chris Olave fulfills ‘life long dream’ by playing in the NFL - Fox 8 Live

Chris Olave speaks with New Orleans media, saying that playing in the NFL is his life long dream and he loves the city of New Orleans.

1 undrafted free agent who will make the Saints’ 2022 roster - Clutch Points

Benedetto Vitale of Clutch Points predicts that Abram Smith will definitely make the Saints 2022 roster.

Simms’ Top 40 QBs: No. 26, Jameis Winston - NBC Sports

NFL analyst Chris Simms names Jameis Winston the #26 quarterback in the league.

Saints Fans Will Love Peter King’s 2022 NFL Power Rankings - FanDuel

Sports journalist Peter King named the Saints #11 in his 2022 NFL power rankings.

Drew Brees-backed Smalls Sliders to open in New Orleans area - New Orleans City Business

Though no official date has been announced for the opening of the location, a Small Sliders franchise owned by Drew Brees will be opening new New Orleans.

Former New Orleans Saints Player Arrested on DUI Charge in Idaho - Legal Reader

Lorenzo Neal, former New Orleans Saints fullback, has been arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence.

