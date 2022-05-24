Fleur-de-Links, May 24: Restaurant backed by Drew Brees set to open near New Orleans

BreakingT have released a new t-shirt commemorating Tyrann Mathieu’s signing with the New Orleans Saints.

Chris Olave speaks with New Orleans media, saying that playing in the NFL is his life long dream and he loves the city of New Orleans.

Benedetto Vitale of Clutch Points predicts that Abram Smith will definitely make the Saints 2022 roster.

NFL analyst Chris Simms names Jameis Winston the #26 quarterback in the league.

Sports journalist Peter King named the Saints #11 in his 2022 NFL power rankings.

Though no official date has been announced for the opening of the location, a Small Sliders franchise owned by Drew Brees will be opening new New Orleans.

Lorenzo Neal, former New Orleans Saints fullback, has been arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence.