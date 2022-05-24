Fleur-de-Links, May 24: Restaurant backed by Drew Brees set to open near New Orleans

New Orleans Saints News:
New Honey Badger shirt available to welcome Tyrann Mathieu back to New Orleans - Canal Street Chronicles
BreakingT have released a new t-shirt commemorating Tyrann Mathieu’s signing with the New Orleans Saints.
Saints WR Chris Olave fulfills ‘life long dream’ by playing in the NFL - Fox 8 Live
Chris Olave speaks with New Orleans media, saying that playing in the NFL is his life long dream and he loves the city of New Orleans.
1 undrafted free agent who will make the Saints’ 2022 roster - Clutch Points
Benedetto Vitale of Clutch Points predicts that Abram Smith will definitely make the Saints 2022 roster.
Simms’ Top 40 QBs: No. 26, Jameis Winston - NBC Sports
NFL analyst Chris Simms names Jameis Winston the #26 quarterback in the league.
Saints Fans Will Love Peter King’s 2022 NFL Power Rankings - FanDuel
Sports journalist Peter King named the Saints #11 in his 2022 NFL power rankings.
Drew Brees-backed Smalls Sliders to open in New Orleans area - New Orleans City Business
Though no official date has been announced for the opening of the location, a Small Sliders franchise owned by Drew Brees will be opening new New Orleans.
Former New Orleans Saints Player Arrested on DUI Charge in Idaho - Legal Reader
Lorenzo Neal, former New Orleans Saints fullback, has been arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence.
Some of @Demario__Davis' top plays with the #Saints— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 23, 2022
May 24, 2022
Most blanket statement I could think of https://t.co/yxAFu33HOA— cameron jordan (@camjordan94) May 24, 2022
