Saints Have Announced Two Roster Moves

The New Orleans Saints announced a couple of roster moves made earlier today. They have signed free agent TE Kahale Warring and waived rookie DB Jack Koerner.

Warring played at San Diego State and was drafted 86th overall by the Houston Texans in the 3rd round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He played seven games for the Texans in 2020, one game for the Buffalo Bills as well as one game for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021.

Koerner is an undrafted rookie from Iowa, who was signed by the Saints earlier this month.

