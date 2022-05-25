 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, May 25: Cameron Jordan speaks on Matt Ryan leaving the NFC South

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

New Honey Badger shirt available to welcome Tyrann Mathieu back to New Orleans - Canal Street Chronicles

BreakingT have released a new t-shirt commemorating Tyrann Mathieu’s signing with the New Orleans Saints.

Saints Finally Get Good Michael Thomas Update - FanDuel

Saints reporter Nick Underhill reported that Michael Thomas is in the building this week. (Tweet below)

Matt LaFleur says the Packers will host a joint practice against the New Orleans Saints - Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has announced that the Packers will host a practice between the Packers and the Saints.

Matt Ryan gets roasted by infamous longtime rival - Larry Brown Sports

Cameron Jordan jokingly remarked “He left me,” in reference to Matt Ryan leaving the NFC South.

Saints Have Announced Two Roster Moves - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have waived defensive back Jack Koerner and signed tight end Kahale Warring.

Look: Former NFL Star Legally Changed His Name - The Spun

Former Saints running back Ricky Williams, whose birth name was Errick Williams, has legally changed his named to Errick Miron.

NFL betting: Saints and Bills are popular early Week 1 bets - Yahoo! Sports

As betting lines have opened up for the NFL regular season games, the Saints have received the most bets of any NFL team for the Week 1 opener, with the Saints as road favorites against the Atlanta Falcons.

