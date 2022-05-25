Fleur-de-Links, May 25: Cameron Jordan speaks on Matt Ryan leaving the NFC South

New Orleans Saints News:
New Honey Badger shirt available to welcome Tyrann Mathieu back to New Orleans - Canal Street Chronicles
BreakingT have released a new t-shirt commemorating Tyrann Mathieu’s signing with the New Orleans Saints.
Saints Finally Get Good Michael Thomas Update - FanDuel
Saints reporter Nick Underhill reported that Michael Thomas is in the building this week. (Tweet below)
Matt LaFleur says the Packers will host a joint practice against the New Orleans Saints - Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has announced that the Packers will host a practice between the Packers and the Saints.
Matt Ryan gets roasted by infamous longtime rival - Larry Brown Sports
Cameron Jordan jokingly remarked “He left me,” in reference to Matt Ryan leaving the NFC South.
Saints Have Announced Two Roster Moves - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have waived defensive back Jack Koerner and signed tight end Kahale Warring.
Look: Former NFL Star Legally Changed His Name - The Spun
Former Saints running back Ricky Williams, whose birth name was Errick Williams, has legally changed his named to Errick Miron.
NFL betting: Saints and Bills are popular early Week 1 bets - Yahoo! Sports
As betting lines have opened up for the NFL regular season games, the Saints have received the most bets of any NFL team for the Week 1 opener, with the Saints as road favorites against the Atlanta Falcons.
We’ll see what he does this week at OTAs, if anything, but hearing Mike Thomas is in the building this week.— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) May 24, 2022
Help us wish a very happy birthday to Jim Mora! #Saints | @Invisalign pic.twitter.com/4hugmHnX8S— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 24, 2022
.@CamJordan94 at @theadvocatebr's Star of Stars event to recognize the best high school athletes in the Baton Rouge area— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 24, 2022
Photos: https://t.co/FSW4stGcSs pic.twitter.com/DlRPWJdlpz
