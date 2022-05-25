Fleur-de-Links, May 25: Cameron Jordan speaks on Matt Ryan leaving the NFC South

BreakingT have released a new t-shirt commemorating Tyrann Mathieu’s signing with the New Orleans Saints.

Saints reporter Nick Underhill reported that Michael Thomas is in the building this week. (Tweet below)

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has announced that the Packers will host a practice between the Packers and the Saints.

Cameron Jordan jokingly remarked “He left me,” in reference to Matt Ryan leaving the NFC South.

The Saints have waived defensive back Jack Koerner and signed tight end Kahale Warring.

Former Saints running back Ricky Williams, whose birth name was Errick Williams, has legally changed his named to Errick Miron.

As betting lines have opened up for the NFL regular season games, the Saints have received the most bets of any NFL team for the Week 1 opener, with the Saints as road favorites against the Atlanta Falcons.

Help us wish a very happy birthday to Jim Mora! #Saints | @Invisalign pic.twitter.com/4hugmHnX8S — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 24, 2022