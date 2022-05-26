Jameis Winston viewed as dark horse MVP candidate

Could Jameis Winston utterly and completely tank the chances of the New Orleans Saints making a deep postseason run in 2022? Sure. Anything is possible. Is Jameis Winston set to lead a revamped and reenergized New Orleans to a potential postseason berth in a weak NFC? That is far more likely at this point.

Likely due in no small part to the supporting cast Mickey Loomis and the Saints front office is building around him, Jameis Winston is even getting early MVP considerations for Vegas bettors. DK Nation released the 2022-2023 regular season MVP betting totals and Jameis Winston is getting a fair amount of attention. In fact, 2% of all of the money placed on MVP bets at DK Nation has been placed on the former number one overall pick out of Florida State.

A whopping 2% might not sound like a lot, but context is important. Jameis Winston has the same amount of money placed on him to win the 2022 MVP as players like Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, and Derrick Henry. That 2% number is higher than players like Deshaun Watson, Kirk Cousins, Matt Ryan, and Jonathan Taylor. In fact, the amount of money placed on Jameis Winston to win 2022 NFL MVP is higher than that placed on Dak Prescott, Ryan Tannehill, Jared Goff, Christian McCaffrey, Cooper Kupp, and Saquon Barkley combined. So while 2% might not sound like a lot, it’s not an insignificant amount overall.

Whether Winston can live up to the high expectations right now remains to be seen. One thing is for certain, though: Jameis Winston will likely be out of chances in the NFL if he blows this one.