Fleur-de-Links, May 26: Saints finalize their preseason schedule

BreakingT have released a new t-shirt commemorating Tyrann Mathieu’s signing with the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints have announced the date and time of every preseason game for the 2022 season.

Photos from the Saints organized team practice activities show Jameis Winston participating in on-field activities.

Saints fans seem, in general, to be happy to see the return of Jameis Winston to on-field activity.

NFL.com’s Brian Baldinger recently spoke on what Chris Olave brings to the Saints.

Photos from the Saints practice activities show old and new team members practicing in on-field activities.

Some Saints fans seem to be upset that Michael Thomas is not participating in OTAs while others are not worried because of how much time is left in the offseason.