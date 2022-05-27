Fleur-de-Links, May 27: Former NFL linebacker recently very critical of Drew Brees

New Orleans Saints News:
New Honey Badger shirt available to welcome Tyrann Mathieu back to New Orleans - Canal Street Chronicles
BreakingT have released a new t-shirt commemorating Tyrann Mathieu’s signing with the New Orleans Saints.
Saints’ Winston, Thomas show up at workout; Kamara absent - Associated Press
Alvin Kamara was not present for Saints OTAs this week.
Saints QB Jameis Winston shares strong words on early impressions of Chris Olave - Clutch Points
Jameis Winston spoke very highly of Chris Olave recently, saying, “Just really smooth. He can get in and out of breaks very well. Electric, and smart.”
New Orleans Saints’ Michael Thomas expected to be ready for training camp, coach Dennis Allen says; Jameis Winston already on field - ESPN
Dennis Allen recently spoke on Michael Thomas’ status, saying, “I think he’s doing well in his rehab. He’s not ready yet. But he’s here, he’s rehabbing, he’s getting himself better.”
Jameis Winston viewed as dark horse MVP candidate - Canal Street Chronicles
According to DK Nation, “2% of all of the money placed on MVP bets,” placed through DK Nation have been on Jameis Winston.
Drew Brees gets a brutal critique from a Fox analyst. ‘He’s not as loved as he thinks he is.’ - NOLA
Former NFL linebacker LaVar Arrington recently spoke critically of Drew Brees, saying, “He’s just not as popular as he thinks he is. He’s not as loved as he thinks he is and he acts out when it doesn’t go the way he would like for it go.”
Ranking NFL 2022 ‘Triplets,’ Part I: Bears, Falcons among least inspiring; Saints, Dolphins just below average - CBS Sports
Jared Dubin of CBS Sports ranks the Saints as #17, topping off the bottom half of the NFL.
May 26, 2022
First week of #Saints OTAs ✔️ pic.twitter.com/B6zmHKzqQm— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 27, 2022
Tyrann Mathieu said the Saints made sure to put he and Marcus Maye’s lockers next to each other. So it’s “hard to avoid him,” even if he’s not on the field for a while. They’ll be able to get to know each other well.— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) May 26, 2022
