Fleur-de-Links, May 27: Former NFL linebacker recently very critical of Drew Brees

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

New Honey Badger shirt available to welcome Tyrann Mathieu back to New Orleans - Canal Street Chronicles

BreakingT have released a new t-shirt commemorating Tyrann Mathieu’s signing with the New Orleans Saints.

Saints’ Winston, Thomas show up at workout; Kamara absent - Associated Press

Alvin Kamara was not present for Saints OTAs this week.

Saints QB Jameis Winston shares strong words on early impressions of Chris Olave - Clutch Points

Jameis Winston spoke very highly of Chris Olave recently, saying, “Just really smooth. He can get in and out of breaks very well. Electric, and smart.”

New Orleans Saints’ Michael Thomas expected to be ready for training camp, coach Dennis Allen says; Jameis Winston already on field - ESPN

Dennis Allen recently spoke on Michael Thomas’ status, saying, “I think he’s doing well in his rehab. He’s not ready yet. But he’s here, he’s rehabbing, he’s getting himself better.”

Jameis Winston viewed as dark horse MVP candidate - Canal Street Chronicles

According to DK Nation, “2% of all of the money placed on MVP bets,” placed through DK Nation have been on Jameis Winston.

Drew Brees gets a brutal critique from a Fox analyst. ‘He’s not as loved as he thinks he is.’ - NOLA

Former NFL linebacker LaVar Arrington recently spoke critically of Drew Brees, saying, “He’s just not as popular as he thinks he is. He’s not as loved as he thinks he is and he acts out when it doesn’t go the way he would like for it go.”

Ranking NFL 2022 ‘Triplets,’ Part I: Bears, Falcons among least inspiring; Saints, Dolphins just below average - CBS Sports

Jared Dubin of CBS Sports ranks the Saints as #17, topping off the bottom half of the NFL.

