Fleur-de-Links, May 27: Former NFL linebacker recently very critical of Drew Brees

BreakingT have released a new t-shirt commemorating Tyrann Mathieu’s signing with the New Orleans Saints.

Alvin Kamara was not present for Saints OTAs this week.

Jameis Winston spoke very highly of Chris Olave recently, saying, “Just really smooth. He can get in and out of breaks very well. Electric, and smart.”

Dennis Allen recently spoke on Michael Thomas’ status, saying, “I think he’s doing well in his rehab. He’s not ready yet. But he’s here, he’s rehabbing, he’s getting himself better.”

According to DK Nation, “2% of all of the money placed on MVP bets,” placed through DK Nation have been on Jameis Winston.

Drew Brees gets a brutal critique from a Fox analyst. ‘He’s not as loved as he thinks he is.’ - NOLA

Former NFL linebacker LaVar Arrington recently spoke critically of Drew Brees, saying, “He’s just not as popular as he thinks he is. He’s not as loved as he thinks he is and he acts out when it doesn’t go the way he would like for it go.”

Jared Dubin of CBS Sports ranks the Saints as #17, topping off the bottom half of the NFL.