POLL: Grade the Jordan Jackson pick

With the 194th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected Air Force defensive tackle Jordan Jackson.

If you were forced to identify a weakness from the 2021 New Orleans Saints defense, you would probably point to the interior of the defensive line. After Sheldon Rankins departed in free agency, the Saints have struggled to stuff the run with their defensive tackles. David Onyemata continues to be one of the NFL’s most underrated stars, but aside from Onyemata, the Saints lacked even rotational depth at the position.

Jordan Jackson, he of the 9.13 RAS, looks to help fill that void. Jackson was a team captain for Air Force last season and, while a bit undersized, has room to grow into his frame. If he can bulk up a bit this offseason, he could quickly find his way into a backup defensive tackle role for the 2022 New Orleans Saints.

You can learn about the pick here, but what grade would you give the move? Vote in the poll. Explain in the comments. Send me presents.