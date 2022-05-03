Fleur-de-Links, May 3: Saints sign Tyrann Mathieu

New Orleans Saints News:
New Chris Olave + Saints t-shirt available from BreakingT - Canal Street Chronicles
BreakingT has released a t-shirt for the Saints first round draft pick, wide receiver Chris Olave.
The Saints have had a lot of success in undrafted free agency. Who is their next gem? - NOLA
A look at some of the best undrafted free agents the Saints have signed.
UPDATE: Saints to sign Tyrann Mathieu to 3-year deal - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have reportedly signed free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu.
‘GMFB’ reacts to Saints expecting to sign S Tyrann Mathieu - NFL.com
The Good Morning Football crew discusses the impact that Tyrann Mathieu could have on the Saints, including in their matchups against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Could Tyrann Mathieu be the Saints’ best defender? The oddsmakers seem to think so - NOLA
According to Caesars Sportsbook, Tyrann Mathieu is currently the Saints player with the best odds at winning Defensive Player of the Year.
Smoke Monday is Already ‘Bringing the Smoke’ and Who Dat Nation Loves It - Saints News Network
Saints undrafted free agent signee Smoke Monday posted a video to his Instagram story of him driving by the Atlanta Falcons home stadium and taunting the team.
POLL: Grade the D’Marco Jackson pick - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints used the 161st pick in the NFL draft to select linebacker D’Marco Jackson.
Deal is now in place: Saints and Tyrann Mathieu officially reached agreement on a three-year, $33 million contract, including $18 million fully guaranteed, per sources. Language still needs to be finalized and the deal signed. But Mathieu is returning home to New Orleans.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 2, 2022
Thought this was a cool moment @ the gym today— Joseph Potts (@TopSpeedLLC) May 2, 2022
Newly acquired New Orleans #Saints tight end Lucas Krull being congratulated by Baylor signee Michael Allen
Michael is the nephew of Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen
pic.twitter.com/izcA87WOzr
New Saints tackle Trevor Penning at the NFL Combine. pic.twitter.com/MiCKGc2Hlh— Doug Mouton (@DMoutonWWL) April 29, 2022
