Fleur-de-Links, May 3: Saints sign Tyrann Mathieu

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
NFL Pro Bowl Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

New Chris Olave + Saints t-shirt available from BreakingT - Canal Street Chronicles

BreakingT has released a t-shirt for the Saints first round draft pick, wide receiver Chris Olave.

The Saints have had a lot of success in undrafted free agency. Who is their next gem? - NOLA

A look at some of the best undrafted free agents the Saints have signed.

UPDATE: Saints to sign Tyrann Mathieu to 3-year deal - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have reportedly signed free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu.

‘GMFB’ reacts to Saints expecting to sign S Tyrann Mathieu - NFL.com

The Good Morning Football crew discusses the impact that Tyrann Mathieu could have on the Saints, including in their matchups against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Could Tyrann Mathieu be the Saints’ best defender? The oddsmakers seem to think so - NOLA

According to Caesars Sportsbook, Tyrann Mathieu is currently the Saints player with the best odds at winning Defensive Player of the Year.

Smoke Monday is Already ‘Bringing the Smoke’ and Who Dat Nation Loves It - Saints News Network

Saints undrafted free agent signee Smoke Monday posted a video to his Instagram story of him driving by the Atlanta Falcons home stadium and taunting the team.

POLL: Grade the D’Marco Jackson pick - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints used the 161st pick in the NFL draft to select linebacker D’Marco Jackson.

