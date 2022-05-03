Fleur-de-Links, May 3: Saints sign Tyrann Mathieu

BreakingT has released a t-shirt for the Saints first round draft pick, wide receiver Chris Olave.

A look at some of the best undrafted free agents the Saints have signed.

The Saints have reportedly signed free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu.

The Good Morning Football crew discusses the impact that Tyrann Mathieu could have on the Saints, including in their matchups against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, Tyrann Mathieu is currently the Saints player with the best odds at winning Defensive Player of the Year.

Saints undrafted free agent signee Smoke Monday posted a video to his Instagram story of him driving by the Atlanta Falcons home stadium and taunting the team.

The Saints used the 161st pick in the NFL draft to select linebacker D’Marco Jackson.

Deal is now in place: Saints and Tyrann Mathieu officially reached agreement on a three-year, $33 million contract, including $18 million fully guaranteed, per sources. Language still needs to be finalized and the deal signed. But Mathieu is returning home to New Orleans.

Thought this was a cool moment @ the gym today



Newly acquired New Orleans #Saints tight end Lucas Krull being congratulated by Baylor signee Michael Allen



Michael is the nephew of Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen



pic.twitter.com/izcA87WOzr — Joseph Potts (@TopSpeedLLC) May 2, 2022