Saints WR Michael Thomas Expected To Be Ready For Training Camp

The New Orleans Saints started their first voluntary OTA’s last week and while several key players were not in attendance, one familiar face that was cause for excitement was... Saints WR Michael Thomas. While Thomas was not participating on the field, the good news is that he was there with his teammates and seems to finally be on the mend.

Thomas is still rehabbing an ankle injury that has plagued him since week 1 of the 2020 season but Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen seemed very optimistic when asked about Thomas’ progress. “I think he’s doing well in his rehab. He’s not ready yet but he’s here, he’s rehabbing, he’s getting himself better. And we’re certainly anxious to get him out here.”

“I know that he’s working his tail off to get himself back. And we feel good about where he’s at right now.”

Thomas played only seven games in 2020 and delayed having surgery to repair several ligaments that off-season until June, which caused him to miss all of the 2021 season. Then he suffered a setback in his recovery in November of last year, which required another surgery. So, he is still working to rehab from that second and hopefully last surgery.

There is no question that Thomas is a total game changer when he is healthy. In the first 4 years of his NFL career, he had over 1100 yards each season for a total of 32 touchdowns. In 2019, Thomas was named the AP Offensive Player of the Year setting the single-season reception record with 149 catches for 1,725 yards.

With the return of QB Jameis Winston, the addition of 1st round draft pick WR Chris Olave and recent signing of free agent WR Jarvis Landry, Saints’ fans can’t help but be excited to see “Can’t Guard Mike” on the field again. All of whom can help bring the Saints offense back to an explosive and record setting level.

