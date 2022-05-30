Fleur-de-Links, May 30: Ceedy Duce calls out Tom Brady on Twitter

C.J. Gardner-Johnson said, in a Tweet that has now been deleted, that Tom Brady “will do anything for clout.”

Tyrann Mathieu has spoken highly of rookie safety Smoke Monday and rookie cornerback Alontae Taylor.

Pro Football Focus has named Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk, and Cameron Jordan as the Saints top three players heading into the 2022 season.

A selection of photos of the Saints defense from the Saints OTA practices in Week 1.

Mark Pattison, who was played wide receiver for the Saints for two years, has won a Sports Emmy for a short documentary he made surrounding his planned trip for Mount Everest.

Saints Assistant GM Jeff Ireland gave all of the reasons that the Saints are high on Chris Olave.

Jeff Ireland also compared Chris Olave to former NFL wide receiver Marvin Harrison.

Badger and Ceedy ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/sIfkGSBmr6 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 28, 2022