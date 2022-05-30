Fleur-de-Links, May 30: Ceedy Duce calls out Tom Brady on Twitter

New Orleans Saints News:
NFL News Roundup: Saints star calls out Tom Brady for being a “clout chaser”, Jerry Jones makes bold statement regarding CeeDee Lamb and more - 28 May 2022 - Sportskeeda
C.J. Gardner-Johnson said, in a Tweet that has now been deleted, that Tom Brady “will do anything for clout.”
Tyrann Mathieu Is Really Excited For 2 Saints Rookies - The Spun
Tyrann Mathieu has spoken highly of rookie safety Smoke Monday and rookie cornerback Alontae Taylor.
Every NFL team’s top-three players entering the 2022 season - Pro Football Focus
Pro Football Focus has named Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk, and Cameron Jordan as the Saints top three players heading into the 2022 season.
Photos: Best of Saints defense | 2022 OTA Practices Week 1 - New Orleans Saints
A selection of photos of the Saints defense from the Saints OTA practices in Week 1.
Former Saints Wide Receiver Wins Sports Emmy - Saints News Network
Mark Pattison, who was played wide receiver for the Saints for two years, has won a Sports Emmy for a short documentary he made surrounding his planned trip for Mount Everest.
Saints explain decision to trade up in draft and select Chris Olave - Financial World
Saints Assistant GM Jeff Ireland gave all of the reasons that the Saints are high on Chris Olave.
New Orleans Saints Assistant GM Makes Bold Comparison When Speaking About Rookie Wide Receiver - Bro Bible
Jeff Ireland also compared Chris Olave to former NFL wide receiver Marvin Harrison.
Badger and Ceedy ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/sIfkGSBmr6— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 28, 2022
Catching up with Payton Turner ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/82JVKRparY— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 27, 2022
rookie szn @chrisolave_ x @NFL #DevelopedHerenfl pic.twitter.com/qdh21ex6TE— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) May 28, 2022
