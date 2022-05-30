 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, May 30: Ceedy Duce calls out Tom Brady on Twitter

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

NFL News Roundup: Saints star calls out Tom Brady for being a “clout chaser”, Jerry Jones makes bold statement regarding CeeDee Lamb and more - 28 May 2022 - Sportskeeda

C.J. Gardner-Johnson said, in a Tweet that has now been deleted, that Tom Brady “will do anything for clout.”

Tyrann Mathieu Is Really Excited For 2 Saints Rookies - The Spun

Tyrann Mathieu has spoken highly of rookie safety Smoke Monday and rookie cornerback Alontae Taylor.

Every NFL team’s top-three players entering the 2022 season - Pro Football Focus

Pro Football Focus has named Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk, and Cameron Jordan as the Saints top three players heading into the 2022 season.

Photos: Best of Saints defense | 2022 OTA Practices Week 1 - New Orleans Saints

A selection of photos of the Saints defense from the Saints OTA practices in Week 1.

Former Saints Wide Receiver Wins Sports Emmy - Saints News Network

Mark Pattison, who was played wide receiver for the Saints for two years, has won a Sports Emmy for a short documentary he made surrounding his planned trip for Mount Everest.

Saints explain decision to trade up in draft and select Chris Olave - Financial World

Saints Assistant GM Jeff Ireland gave all of the reasons that the Saints are high on Chris Olave.

New Orleans Saints Assistant GM Makes Bold Comparison When Speaking About Rookie Wide Receiver - Bro Bible

Jeff Ireland also compared Chris Olave to former NFL wide receiver Marvin Harrison.

