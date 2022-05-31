 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, May 31: Update on Jameis Winston’s recovery

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints WR Michael Thomas Expected To Be Ready For Training Camp - Canal Street Chronicles

While Michael Thomas was not participating in the recent OTAs with the Saints, he was in the building and is expected to be ready for training camp.

Jameis Winston reportedly is moving with a “visible limp” - Yahoo! Sports

Reports indicate that Jameis Winston is moving with “visible limp.”

Jameis Winston Has ‘Visible’ Limp: NFL World Reacts - The Spun

While some Saints fans are not surprised by the news of Jameis Winston having a limp, others have wondered if the Saints should try to find a different starting quarterback for the upcoming season.

2022 NFL win totals best bets: Top five plays to consider, including Saints and Ravens - CBS Sports

Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports predicts that the Saints will have 8 wins in the 2022 season.

Virginia bettor places $10k bet on Saints to win Super Bowl LVII. See what the payout could be. - NOLA

Caesars Sportsbook has Tweeted out that an unnamed Virginia bettor has placed a $10,000 bet on the Saints to win the Super Bowl this year, a bet that has the potential to payout $500,000. (Tweet below)

Ranking the best and worst NFL offseasons of 2022: Which teams improved and declined, plus what went right, wrong and what’s next - ESPN

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell listed the Saints at #29 in worst offseasons, believing that the Saints had one of the worst offseasons in the league.

NFL.com Names League’s No. 1 “Bandwagon” Team = The Spun

NFL analyst Adam Schein named the Saints as the bandwagon team that he is on, saying that he believes the Saints will win the NFC South in 2022.

