Fleur-de-Links, May 31: Update on Jameis Winston’s recovery

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints WR Michael Thomas Expected To Be Ready For Training Camp - Canal Street Chronicles
While Michael Thomas was not participating in the recent OTAs with the Saints, he was in the building and is expected to be ready for training camp.
Jameis Winston reportedly is moving with a “visible limp” - Yahoo! Sports
Reports indicate that Jameis Winston is moving with “visible limp.”
Jameis Winston Has ‘Visible’ Limp: NFL World Reacts - The Spun
While some Saints fans are not surprised by the news of Jameis Winston having a limp, others have wondered if the Saints should try to find a different starting quarterback for the upcoming season.
2022 NFL win totals best bets: Top five plays to consider, including Saints and Ravens - CBS Sports
Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports predicts that the Saints will have 8 wins in the 2022 season.
Virginia bettor places $10k bet on Saints to win Super Bowl LVII. See what the payout could be. - NOLA
Caesars Sportsbook has Tweeted out that an unnamed Virginia bettor has placed a $10,000 bet on the Saints to win the Super Bowl this year, a bet that has the potential to payout $500,000. (Tweet below)
Ranking the best and worst NFL offseasons of 2022: Which teams improved and declined, plus what went right, wrong and what’s next - ESPN
ESPN’s Bill Barnwell listed the Saints at #29 in worst offseasons, believing that the Saints had one of the worst offseasons in the league.
NFL.com Names League’s No. 1 “Bandwagon” Team = The Spun
NFL analyst Adam Schein named the Saints as the bandwagon team that he is on, saying that he believes the Saints will win the NFC South in 2022.
Will the Saints go marching to win Super Bowl LVII⁉️— Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) May 27, 2022
A Virginia bettor just put down $10,000 on precisely that at +5000 ⚜️
Potential Win: $500,000 pic.twitter.com/2I5BYM1cQD
Great detail in here on Jameis Winston’s mindset, recovery work and continued development https://t.co/12AfRI9tUZ— Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) May 30, 2022
Jeff Ireland on Trevor Penning: "He has all the intangible things that we like & even some of the things that are really hard to find — that really nasty, aggressive & violent nature to him."— Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) May 29, 2022
Jeff Ireland evaluates the Saints' draft class https://t.co/L8BwYTRdSI via @nolanews
