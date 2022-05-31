Fleur-de-Links, May 31: Update on Jameis Winston’s recovery

While Michael Thomas was not participating in the recent OTAs with the Saints, he was in the building and is expected to be ready for training camp.

Reports indicate that Jameis Winston is moving with “visible limp.”

While some Saints fans are not surprised by the news of Jameis Winston having a limp, others have wondered if the Saints should try to find a different starting quarterback for the upcoming season.

Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports predicts that the Saints will have 8 wins in the 2022 season.

Caesars Sportsbook has Tweeted out that an unnamed Virginia bettor has placed a $10,000 bet on the Saints to win the Super Bowl this year, a bet that has the potential to payout $500,000. (Tweet below)

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell listed the Saints at #29 in worst offseasons, believing that the Saints had one of the worst offseasons in the league.

NFL analyst Adam Schein named the Saints as the bandwagon team that he is on, saying that he believes the Saints will win the NFC South in 2022.

