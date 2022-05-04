 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, May 4: Saints release two players

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Green Bay Packers v New Orleans Saints Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

New Chris Olave + Saints t-shirt available from BreakingT - Canal Street Chronicles

BreakingT has released a t-shirt for the Saints first round draft pick, wide receiver Chris Olave.

Tyrann Mathieu’s Contract With The New Orleans Saints Resembles Justin Reid’s - Forbes

The deal signed by Tyrann Mathieu with the New Orleans Saints is similar to the deal the Kansas City Chiefs gave Mathieu’s replacement, Justin Reid; Mathieu had previously stated that he would have accepted that deal if it had been offered to him.

Saints Release 2 Players After Signing Tyrann Mathieu - Saints News Network

The Saints have released defensive tackle Jalen Dalton and cornerback KeiVarae Russell.

New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft Grades For Every Pick - Clutch Points

Tim Capurso of Clutch Points gives a grade to each of the Saints draft picks, giving Chris Olave a B+, Trevor Penning an A, Alontae Taylor a B-, D’Marco Jackson a C+, and Jordan Jackson a B-.

New Orleans Saints first-round pick Chris Olave built strong list of dos, don’ts - New Orleans Saints

A profile on Chris Olave from his former receivers coach at Ohio State touts his as a “complete” player.

Two receivers won NFL Rookie of the Year in last decade. Oddsmakers predict a third in 2022. - NOLA

Chris Olave is an early favorite to win NFL Rookie of the Year for the 2022 season.

Saints Offseason Workout Program Dates Revealed - Saints News Network

The Saints offseason workout dates have been revealed, with the first date being the team’s rookie minicamp, currently set for May 13th - 15th.

