Fleur-de-Links, May 4: Saints release two players

BreakingT has released a t-shirt for the Saints first round draft pick, wide receiver Chris Olave.

The deal signed by Tyrann Mathieu with the New Orleans Saints is similar to the deal the Kansas City Chiefs gave Mathieu’s replacement, Justin Reid; Mathieu had previously stated that he would have accepted that deal if it had been offered to him.

The Saints have released defensive tackle Jalen Dalton and cornerback KeiVarae Russell.

Tim Capurso of Clutch Points gives a grade to each of the Saints draft picks, giving Chris Olave a B+, Trevor Penning an A, Alontae Taylor a B-, D’Marco Jackson a C+, and Jordan Jackson a B-.

A profile on Chris Olave from his former receivers coach at Ohio State touts his as a “complete” player.

Chris Olave is an early favorite to win NFL Rookie of the Year for the 2022 season.

The Saints offseason workout dates have been revealed, with the first date being the team’s rookie minicamp, currently set for May 13th - 15th.

From everything that I've been able to gather, sounds like the Saints will be playing the Minnesota Vikings in London in Week 4 (Oct. 2) at Tottenham Hotspur. Official announcement comes tomorrow. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) May 3, 2022