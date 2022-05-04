Fleur-de-Links, May 4: Saints release two players

New Orleans Saints News:
New Chris Olave + Saints t-shirt available from BreakingT - Canal Street Chronicles
BreakingT has released a t-shirt for the Saints first round draft pick, wide receiver Chris Olave.
Tyrann Mathieu’s Contract With The New Orleans Saints Resembles Justin Reid’s - Forbes
The deal signed by Tyrann Mathieu with the New Orleans Saints is similar to the deal the Kansas City Chiefs gave Mathieu’s replacement, Justin Reid; Mathieu had previously stated that he would have accepted that deal if it had been offered to him.
Saints Release 2 Players After Signing Tyrann Mathieu - Saints News Network
The Saints have released defensive tackle Jalen Dalton and cornerback KeiVarae Russell.
New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft Grades For Every Pick - Clutch Points
Tim Capurso of Clutch Points gives a grade to each of the Saints draft picks, giving Chris Olave a B+, Trevor Penning an A, Alontae Taylor a B-, D’Marco Jackson a C+, and Jordan Jackson a B-.
New Orleans Saints first-round pick Chris Olave built strong list of dos, don’ts - New Orleans Saints
A profile on Chris Olave from his former receivers coach at Ohio State touts his as a “complete” player.
Two receivers won NFL Rookie of the Year in last decade. Oddsmakers predict a third in 2022. - NOLA
Chris Olave is an early favorite to win NFL Rookie of the Year for the 2022 season.
Saints Offseason Workout Program Dates Revealed - Saints News Network
The Saints offseason workout dates have been revealed, with the first date being the team’s rookie minicamp, currently set for May 13th - 15th.
Photos: Archie Manning speaks at All-Star Foundation's Annual Jazz Luncheon ⬇️ https://t.co/G7C1CHzDXn— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 3, 2022
From everything that I've been able to gather, sounds like the Saints will be playing the Minnesota Vikings in London in Week 4 (Oct. 2) at Tottenham Hotspur. Official announcement comes tomorrow.— Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) May 3, 2022
First-class gesture by @saints GM Mickey Loomis, HC Dennis Allen, and Assistant GM Jeff Ireland sending a signed helmet to @seniorbowl HQ after the draft. Appreciate all your help throughout the year. Glad you’re bringing Trevor, Alontae, & D’Marco back down to the Gulf Coast! pic.twitter.com/LPRaxG2zLc— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) May 3, 2022
