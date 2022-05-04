Saints will play Vikings in London in Week 4

It’s official! The New Orleans Saints will play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, October 2nd at 8:30 am ct. The game will air on the NFL Network and tickets will be available to purchase next month.

The Saints’ London matchup will take place Oct. 2 (8:30 am CT) vs the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ⚜️

#SaintsInLondon | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/uk9ItmpMIZ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 4, 2022

This is the third time that the Saints will play in London, but it is the first time that they will play at Tottenham Hotspur. They previously played at Wembley Stadium, in 2008 defeating the San Diego Chargers 37-32 and the Miami Dolphins 20-0 in 2017.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl