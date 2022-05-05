Saints UDFAs: 3 most intriguing to watch

In the 2022 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints covered a lot of needs.

Drafting Chris Olave and Trevor Penning in the first round were both huge moves from Mickey Loomis and the scouts and they added on to it with Alontae Taylor, D’Marco Jackson, and Jordan Jackson.

On top of that, the Saints signed 17 Undrafted Free Agents (UDFAs.) Let’s take a look at just a few of the pieces that could make a big impact.

Abram Smith (RB, Baylor)

Smith comes to the Black and Gold at a tremendous time. Mark Ingram isn’t getting any younger and Alvin Kamara will more than likely be suspended for most of the 2022 season. That leaves Tony Jones Jr. as a lead option for the Saints, and I honestly don’t know how they feel about that on Airline Dr. So, RB was definitely a position of need for this draft, and we’re getting a lot of value here. Smith participated in the Senior Bowl in Mobile and rushed for 1601 yards and 12 touchdowns a year ago in Waco.

Smoke Monday (DB, Auburn)

Smoke wants all the smoke.

Monday is a tenacious defensive back from a solid SEC program who put up some great numbers in 2021. 63 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, and a pick six is a good season for a safety. Now, he’ll look to build on those numbers and be a piece in a heavily talented secondary that includes Marcus Maye, Marshon Lattimore, Tyrann Mathieu, and more. I like the chip he plays with, and the fact that he’s already bullied Atlanta on social media makes me like him that much more.

Lucas Krull (TE, Pitt)

Krull is a tight end that’s built like a defensive end. 6’6, 260 lbs. in a monster of a receiver, and he’s going to fit right into this offense with a lot of similarities to Taysom Hill. Krull was able to contribute 450 yards and 6 touchdowns to that Pitt offense led by Kenny Pickett in 2021, 2 years after struggling to find his place in the dysfunctional offense in Florida. Now, he will get to use his size and strength to bully linebackers in the NFC South and the rest of the league.

Others to Watch

Dai’Jean Dixon (WR, Nicholls St)

DaMarcus Fields (DB, Texas Tech)

Isiah Pryor (LB, Notre Dame)

Nephi Sewell (brother of Penei) (LB, Utah)

