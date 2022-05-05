CSC Podcast: Saints sign hometown hero Tyrann Mathieu

New Orleans Saints analyst for Canal Street Chronicles Brenden Ertle breaks down the Saints adding All-Pro Louisiana legend Tyrann Mathieu. The impact he brings to the team on and off the field, the Saints view themselves as a playoff contender and an exciting time for Saints fans.

The details on the deal and what's next for the Saints.

