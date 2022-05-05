Fleur-de-Links, May 5: Saints opponent for London announced

New Orleans Saints News:
New Chris Olave + Saints t-shirt available from BreakingT - Canal Street Chronicles
BreakingT has released a t-shirt for the Saints first round draft pick, wide receiver Chris Olave.
New Orleans Saints sign safety Tyrann Mathieu to three-year contract - New Orleans Saints
The statement on the Saints signing Tyrann Mathieu from the official Saints website.
Tyrann Mathieu says New Orleans Saints ‘the place I’ve always wanted to be’ - ESPN
During a press conference with local media, Tyrann Mathieu expressed his excitement at signing with the Saints.
Want to buy Tyrann Mathieu’s jersey? The Saints are taking pre-orders. Two small issues, though. - NOLA
The Saints have begun to take pre-orders for Tyrann Mathieu’s jersey, though his official player number with the team has not been announced and the website crashed early on due to high traffic.
Saints will play Vikings in London in Week 4 - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints game in London has been confirmed as the Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Saints were among NFL draft’s biggest winners, according to Super Bowl futures odds - NOLA
Multiple sportsbooks made significant changes to the Saints odds at winning the Super Bowl following the draft, with some even putting the Saints at 30/1 while listing the pre-draft Saints as 60/1.
New Orleans Saints currently considered in bottom third of the NFL - Canal Street Chronicles
Bleacher Report’s post-draft power rankings have the Saints at #21.
The Saints’ London matchup will take place Oct. 2 (8:30 am CT) vs the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ⚜️— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 4, 2022
#SaintsInLondon | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/uk9ItmpMIZ
New Orleans native signs with the Saints on 504 Day ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/wBlHmV1xiX— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 4, 2022
NEW | "I’ve been manifesting this for a while now.”— Amie Just (@Amie_Just) May 4, 2022
New Orleans, this is where Tyrann Mathieu wants to be: "around my people, our people."
More on a surreal day for the hometown Honey Badger: https://t.co/ogq6qYSAS6
