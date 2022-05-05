Fleur-de-Links, May 5: Saints opponent for London announced

BreakingT has released a t-shirt for the Saints first round draft pick, wide receiver Chris Olave.

The statement on the Saints signing Tyrann Mathieu from the official Saints website.

During a press conference with local media, Tyrann Mathieu expressed his excitement at signing with the Saints.

The Saints have begun to take pre-orders for Tyrann Mathieu’s jersey, though his official player number with the team has not been announced and the website crashed early on due to high traffic.

The Saints game in London has been confirmed as the Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Multiple sportsbooks made significant changes to the Saints odds at winning the Super Bowl following the draft, with some even putting the Saints at 30/1 while listing the pre-draft Saints as 60/1.

Bleacher Report’s post-draft power rankings have the Saints at #21.

The Saints’ London matchup will take place Oct. 2 (8:30 am CT) vs the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ⚜️

#SaintsInLondon | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/uk9ItmpMIZ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 4, 2022

New Orleans native signs with the Saints on 504 Day ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/wBlHmV1xiX — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 4, 2022