Fleur-de-Links, May 6: Saints expected to host former 1st round draft pick

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

New Chris Olave + Saints t-shirt available from BreakingT - Canal Street Chronicles

BreakingT has released a t-shirt for the Saints first round draft pick, wide receiver Chris Olave.

Sony Michel to Visit Saints - Saints News Network

The Saints are expected to host former New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel, who was selected by the Patriots in the first round of the 2018 draft.

Social media reactions to Saints signing Tyrann Mathieu - New Orleans Saints

A look at the social media reactions from current and former Saints players and Saints fans to the signing of Tyrann Mathieu.

What to expect from Vikings-Saints in London? | ‘GMFB’ - NFL.com

Some analysts on the Good Morning Football crew think that the London game between the Saints and the Vikings could be Kirk Cousins’s opportunity to beat the Saints and make a Super Bowl run.

Thielen Talks About Vikings-Saints Game In London, Him and Jefferson Being The NFL’s Top WR Duo and More - Vikings

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen shares his thoughts on the London game between the Saints and Vikings.

Chiefs thank Tyrann Mathieu as he returns home to New Orleans - Chiefs Wire

The official Kansas City Chiefs Twitter account Tweeted out a “thank you” to Tyrann Mathieu. (Tweet below)

All-Access: Tyrann Mathieu’s first day with the New Orleans Saints - New Orleans Saints

A behind-the-scenes look at Tyrann Mathieu’s first day on the Saints roster.

