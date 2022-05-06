Fleur-de-Links, May 6: Saints expected to host former 1st round draft pick

BreakingT has released a t-shirt for the Saints first round draft pick, wide receiver Chris Olave.

The Saints are expected to host former New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel, who was selected by the Patriots in the first round of the 2018 draft.

A look at the social media reactions from current and former Saints players and Saints fans to the signing of Tyrann Mathieu.

Some analysts on the Good Morning Football crew think that the London game between the Saints and the Vikings could be Kirk Cousins’s opportunity to beat the Saints and make a Super Bowl run.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen shares his thoughts on the London game between the Saints and Vikings.

The official Kansas City Chiefs Twitter account Tweeted out a “thank you” to Tyrann Mathieu. (Tweet below)

A behind-the-scenes look at Tyrann Mathieu’s first day on the Saints roster.

Former first-round RB Sony Michel visited with the #Dolphins today and is set to visit the #Saints later this week, per source. Multiple teams looking for an offensive weapon post-draft. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 5, 2022