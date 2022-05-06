Fleur-de-Links, May 6: Saints expected to host former 1st round draft pick

New Orleans Saints News:
New Chris Olave + Saints t-shirt available from BreakingT - Canal Street Chronicles
BreakingT has released a t-shirt for the Saints first round draft pick, wide receiver Chris Olave.
Sony Michel to Visit Saints - Saints News Network
The Saints are expected to host former New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel, who was selected by the Patriots in the first round of the 2018 draft.
Social media reactions to Saints signing Tyrann Mathieu - New Orleans Saints
A look at the social media reactions from current and former Saints players and Saints fans to the signing of Tyrann Mathieu.
What to expect from Vikings-Saints in London? | ‘GMFB’ - NFL.com
Some analysts on the Good Morning Football crew think that the London game between the Saints and the Vikings could be Kirk Cousins’s opportunity to beat the Saints and make a Super Bowl run.
Thielen Talks About Vikings-Saints Game In London, Him and Jefferson Being The NFL’s Top WR Duo and More - Vikings
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen shares his thoughts on the London game between the Saints and Vikings.
Chiefs thank Tyrann Mathieu as he returns home to New Orleans - Chiefs Wire
The official Kansas City Chiefs Twitter account Tweeted out a “thank you” to Tyrann Mathieu. (Tweet below)
All-Access: Tyrann Mathieu’s first day with the New Orleans Saints - New Orleans Saints
A behind-the-scenes look at Tyrann Mathieu’s first day on the Saints roster.
Former first-round RB Sony Michel visited with the #Dolphins today and is set to visit the #Saints later this week, per source. Multiple teams looking for an offensive weapon post-draft.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 5, 2022
The Big 3! pic.twitter.com/LJN0NT6VfF— Ceedy Duce. (@CGJXXIII) May 2, 2022
Thank you 32 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NKTbCZDV5u— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 5, 2022
