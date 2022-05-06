Saints Quarterback Jameis Winston Graduates From Florida State University

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston left Florida State University early to declare for the 2015 NFL Draft and ultimately was selected #1 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Seven years later, he walked across the stage to receive his bachelor’s degree from FSU in social sciences with a minor in business. Winston had been taking online classes for years so he could finish his required studies to get his degree. He shared the good news via his Twitter account including pictures with his family and accepting his diploma.

Congratulations to @Jaboowins on finishing his degree at Florida State University! Keep inspiring others! #Education #DreamForever pic.twitter.com/VGmAXDJbml — Just Win Management Group (@JustWinMGMT) April 30, 2022

After tearing his ACL in October, Winston has also been working hard on rehabbing his knee. His recovery has been going well and he is expected to be ready for Saints training camp in July.

