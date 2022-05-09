Fleur-de-Links, May 9: Dennis Allen hopes Jameis Winston can start Week 1

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints HC Dennis Allen on QB Jameis Winston (ACL) being able to start Week 1: ‘That’s certainly the plan’ - NFL.com
In an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Saints coach Dennis Allen says that starting Jameis Winston on Week 1 is the plan.
“Still a few hurdles” for Michael Thomas, but Saints feel good about his rehab process - Pro Football Talk
During the same appearance, Dennis Allen said that he is hopeful that Michael Thomas will be in the Week 1 lineup.
New Orleans Saints’ first round draft pick and Mission Hills alum Chris Olave returns home to throw out first pitch at Petco - KUSI
Saints first round draft pick Chris Olave returned to his hometown of San Diego to throw out the first pitch at a San Diego Padres game.
Caesars Sportsbook releases Saints win total odds for 2022 season - Fox 8 Live
Caesars Sportsbook has set the predicted win total for the Saints at 7.5 wins.
Saints DB hopes Titans’ Malik Willis takes Ryan Tannehill’s job - Yahoo! Sports
C.J. Gardner-Johnson called out Ryan Tannehill on Twitter, saying that he hopes Malik Willis takes the quarterback job from Tannehill. (Tweet below)
‘She’s the best mom ever’: Local NFL’er spends Mother’s Day at home before joining New Orleans Saints - CTV News
Recent Saints signee offensive lineman Sage Doxtater spent Mother’s Day with his mother in Ontario before joining the team in New Orleans.
Alvin Kamara continues to work on his balance with insane workouts - New Orleans Saints
A new video of Alvin Kamara training and working on his balancing has been published to Twitter. (Video below)
Hope lil bra take yo job https://t.co/qhggHIO93U— Ceedy Duce. (@CGJXXIII) May 5, 2022
Happy #MothersDay to all the amazing mothers out there. The world wouldn’t exist without you, and today we celebrate you.— DemarioDavis.eth (@demario__davis) May 8, 2022
Wishing an extra special Happy Mother’s Day to the 2 women that are the foundation of my world.
Turnin up the dial with my dawg @A_kamara6 … year 6 LEGO #athletix @NFL @TheSaintsWire @SaintsCSC pic.twitter.com/m11m9Jm3kn— Dr Reef (@doctor_reef) May 5, 2022
Loading comments...