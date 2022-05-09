Fleur-de-Links, May 9: Dennis Allen hopes Jameis Winston can start Week 1

In an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Saints coach Dennis Allen says that starting Jameis Winston on Week 1 is the plan.

During the same appearance, Dennis Allen said that he is hopeful that Michael Thomas will be in the Week 1 lineup.

Saints first round draft pick Chris Olave returned to his hometown of San Diego to throw out the first pitch at a San Diego Padres game.

Caesars Sportsbook has set the predicted win total for the Saints at 7.5 wins.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson called out Ryan Tannehill on Twitter, saying that he hopes Malik Willis takes the quarterback job from Tannehill. (Tweet below)

Recent Saints signee offensive lineman Sage Doxtater spent Mother’s Day with his mother in Ontario before joining the team in New Orleans.

A new video of Alvin Kamara training and working on his balancing has been published to Twitter. (Video below)

Hope lil bra take yo job https://t.co/qhggHIO93U — Ceedy Duce. (@CGJXXIII) May 5, 2022