Saints Announce Their 2022 Minicamp Schedule

The New Orleans Saints have announced their 2022 minicamp schedule and fans will be able to get their first look at the team because 2 practices will be open to the public.

Saints announce 2022 Minicamp fan opportunities ⚜️https://t.co/40qQmiiAfX pic.twitter.com/p6RaIE6n9M — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 31, 2022

There will be a total of 3 practices starting on Tuesday, June 14th through Thursday, June 16th, beginning at 10:30 am. The first practice on Tuesday, June 14th, will be open to Saints club seat holders and annual suite holders. The second practice on Wednesday, June 15th, will be open to Saints season ticket holders as well as the general public. Both are weather permitting.

Tickets are free but there will be limited availability. Fans can register for them starting on Thursday, June 2nd on www.neworleanssaints.com as well as the SeatGeek app.

