Fleur-de-Links, June 1: Former Saint signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints News:
Jameis Winston MVP predictions: What odds, betting splits tell us for 2022 NFL MVP award - DraftKings Nation
According to DraftKings, Jameis Winston’s current odds for winning the 2022 MVP award ar +8000.
Jameis Winston: Saints QB offers brilliant behind-the-scenes reveal after Sean Payton’s departure - Give Me Sport
In speaking on the differences between Sean Payton’s presence versus his absence, Jameis Winston said, “[W]e just don’t have Sean busting in the room with mad genius plays. That’s the only difference.
Buccaneers to sign free-agent defensive lineman Akiem Hicks - Sportsnaut
Akiem Hicks, who played for the Saints for 4 seasons, has reportedly signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Rod Walker: A look inside Dennis Allen’s transition from defensive coordinator to Saints head coach - NOLA
Dennis Allen speaks on his transition to head coach, saying that it’s been easier for him since he has been with the team for over a decade.
Saints announce 2022 Minicamp fan opportunities - New Orleans Saints
The Saints minicamp practices on Tuesday, June 14th and Wednesday, June 15th will be open to the public, with Tuesday open only to Saints club seat holders and annual suite holders and Wednesday open to season ticket holders and the general public.
Report: NY Jets still interested in free agent LB Kwon Alexander - Jets X Factor
The New York Jets are reportedly interested in free agent Kwon Alexander, who has played for the Saints for the past two seasons.
Wil Lutz Showing Off His Leg: NFL World Reacts - The Spun
A video has spread on social media of Saints kicker Wil Lutz practicing at what appears to be full capacity.
Which Saint makes you smile the most? #NationalSmileDay pic.twitter.com/rSoOkkiExU— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 31, 2022
Saints announce 2022 Minicamp fan opportunities ⚜️https://t.co/40qQmiiAfX pic.twitter.com/p6RaIE6n9M— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 31, 2022
Familiar foe returns to NFC South https://t.co/8SRCKJ8R6k— Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) May 31, 2022
Loading comments...