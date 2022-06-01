Fleur-de-Links, June 1: Former Saint signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

According to DraftKings, Jameis Winston’s current odds for winning the 2022 MVP award ar +8000.

In speaking on the differences between Sean Payton’s presence versus his absence, Jameis Winston said, “[W]e just don’t have Sean busting in the room with mad genius plays. That’s the only difference.

Akiem Hicks, who played for the Saints for 4 seasons, has reportedly signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dennis Allen speaks on his transition to head coach, saying that it’s been easier for him since he has been with the team for over a decade.

The Saints minicamp practices on Tuesday, June 14th and Wednesday, June 15th will be open to the public, with Tuesday open only to Saints club seat holders and annual suite holders and Wednesday open to season ticket holders and the general public.

The New York Jets are reportedly interested in free agent Kwon Alexander, who has played for the Saints for the past two seasons.

A video has spread on social media of Saints kicker Wil Lutz practicing at what appears to be full capacity.

