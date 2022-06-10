Saints Announce Their 2022 Hall Of Fame Inductees

The New Orleans Saints have announced their 2022 Hall of Fame inductees which include former wide receiver Devery Henderson, former running back Fred McAfee and current assistant trainer Kevin Mangum, who will receive the Joe Gemelli “Fleur de Lis” award.

Devery Henderson is a Louisiana native who played at LSU and was drafted by the Saints in the 2nd round of the 2004 NFL Draft. Henderson played nine seasons in New Orleans. He led the league in yards per catch in 2006 as well as 2008 and currently has the 7th-most receiving yards in franchise history.

Fred “Fast Freddie” McAfee played at Mississippi College and was drafted by the Saints in the 6th round of the 1991 NFL Draft. He played a total of ten seasons in New Orleans from 1991-1993 and 2000-2006. Three of those seasons were Saints division champion teams (1991, 2000 and 2006) Since his retirement in 2006, McAfee has worked for the team in a player development and is now in his 2nd season as vice-president of player engagement.

Saints assistant athletic trainer Kevin Mangum, who will be entering his 42nd season with the team, is this year’s recipient of the Joe Gemelli “Fleur de Lis” Award which is given to an individual who has made significant contributions to the team. Mangum who was hired in 1981, is one of the Saints longest tenured employees.

All three inductees will be honored over the weekend of October 28th-30th, when the Saints play at home in Caesars Superdome against the Las Vegas Raiders.

