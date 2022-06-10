Fleur-de-Links, June 10: Michael Thomas may not be able to participate at Saints minicamp

New Orleans Saints News:
How Jameis Winston can utilize Deonte Harty in 2022 - Canal Street Chronicles
A look at how Jameis Winston and Deonte Harty can work with each other in the upcoming season.
Thomas not ‘100 percent,’ doubtful for Saints minicamp - FOX Sports
Michael Thomas is still reportedly not at 100 percent, and it is doubtful that he will be able to fully participate at Saints minicamp.
Dennis Allen Sets Clear Expectation Before Saints Minicamp - The Spun
Dennis Allen has said that he expects every Saints player to be at the facility for the Saints minicamp, even if they cannot participate in the minicamp.
WATCH NOW: Highlights from Saints final OTA practice - WDSU
Images and videos from the Saints final OTA practice before Saints minicamp.
Drew Brees left NBC Sports over ‘lifestyle choice,’ network chairman confirms - Yahoo! Sports
NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua has cited a “lifestyle choice” of Drew Brees for why Brees left NBC Sports.
Three honorees chosen for the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame Class of 2022 - NOLA
Former Saints running back Fred McAfee, former Saints wide receiver Devery Henderson, and Saints assistant athletic trainer Kevin Mangum have been announced for the Saints Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
Photos: A look back at Kevin Mangum with New Orleans - New Orleans Saints
A series of images from throughout Kevin Mangum’s career with the Saints.
Congrats to our 2022 #Saints Hall of Fame class:— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 9, 2022
Fred McAfee and Devery Henderson! ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/BqLxUuPDdH
Chris Olave & Jarvis Landry szn— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) June 9, 2022
(I’m legally required to tweet the word szn once per practice). #Saints pic.twitter.com/TWrcN04FBW
HANDS TEAM.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 9, 2022
https://t.co/zkQ7sJTNsN pic.twitter.com/I5Nw34bDaO
