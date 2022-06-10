Joe Schobert is visiting the Saints, per report

The New Orleans Saints are bringing in veteran linebacker Joe Schobert for a visit, per Nick Underhill’s report. The Saints seem to be solid at the linebacker position but bringing in another stud doesn't hurt. After spending four years with the Cleveland Browns, having 408 tackles and being a pro bowler in 2017, he has bounced around from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Last season, Schobert added 112 tackles and an interception while starting 15 games. The Steelers signed Myles Jack who was the main reason for Scobert’s release in Pittsburgh. Now Schobert will be visiting the Saints.

Linebacker Joe Schobert is visiting the Saints, per source. He had 112 tackles last year for the Steelers. Made the Pro Bowl in 2017 while with the Browns. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) June 10, 2022

Many Saints fans have been advocating for the Saints to bring back Kwon Alexander. The main concern has been bringing him back at the right price. Schobert could come in at the right price and add some veteran leadership and depth in the linebacker room. When you have the opportunity to add good players to your roster, you always do it. Whether the Saints could use a linebacker or not, adding an upgrade never hurts.

The Saints have high hopes for Pete Werner in year two working alongside Demario Davis. Werner took huge strides in his rookie year and has high expectations in year two. Adding Schobert would add some insurance for the Saints. We will see soon if the Saints are able to find a good deal for both parties, if they remain interested.

