Fleur-de-Links, June 13: Saints defensive end hosts youth football camp

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Joe Schobert is visiting the Saints, per report - Canal Street Chronicles

Rumors indicate that former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert is visiting with the Saints.

Andy Dalton raves about Jameis Winston during New Orleans Saints’ OTAs - 24/7 Sports

Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton spoke very highly of Jameis Winston and Ian Book at Saints OTAs.

Seventh annual Saints Hall of Fame Biloxi Celebration a huge success - Crescent City Sports

The annual Saints Hall of Fame Experience reception and auction was held at IP Casino Resort Spa in Biloxi, Mississippi on June 9th.

Saints rookie DB Alontae Taylor looks forward to mini camp - WAFB

Rookie defensive back Alontae Taylor says that he is looking forward to mini camp in order to play against veteran football players.

Saints GM Mickey Loomis, partners to transform Metry Bar into new spot with rooftop dining - NOLA

Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis is one of the partners looking to transform a closed bar in Metairie, Louisiana into a “new spot.”

Jason Garrett to Replace Drew Brees at NBC, per Report - Sports Illustrated

Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett has been announced as the replacement for Drew Brees at NBC.

Photos: Cam Jordan hosts C3 Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center - New Orleans Saints

Cameron Jordan recently hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids.

