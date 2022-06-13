Fleur-de-Links, June 13: Saints defensive end hosts youth football camp

Rumors indicate that former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert is visiting with the Saints.

Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton spoke very highly of Jameis Winston and Ian Book at Saints OTAs.

The annual Saints Hall of Fame Experience reception and auction was held at IP Casino Resort Spa in Biloxi, Mississippi on June 9th.

Rookie defensive back Alontae Taylor says that he is looking forward to mini camp in order to play against veteran football players.

Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis is one of the partners looking to transform a closed bar in Metairie, Louisiana into a “new spot.”

Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett has been announced as the replacement for Drew Brees at NBC.

Cameron Jordan recently hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids.

⚜️ Ethan Greenidge (@bigEgreenidge) sponsored a dinner for 150 individuals at Ozanam Inn, a non-Profit serving the homeless and underserved of Greater New Orleans.



Greenidge was joined by a group of his teammates and the Saints squad served meals and beverages to the group pic.twitter.com/fmfRUuZeOi — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 13, 2022