Fleur-de-Links, June 13: Saints defensive end hosts youth football camp

New Orleans Saints News:
Joe Schobert is visiting the Saints, per report - Canal Street Chronicles
Rumors indicate that former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert is visiting with the Saints.
Andy Dalton raves about Jameis Winston during New Orleans Saints’ OTAs - 24/7 Sports
Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton spoke very highly of Jameis Winston and Ian Book at Saints OTAs.
Seventh annual Saints Hall of Fame Biloxi Celebration a huge success - Crescent City Sports
The annual Saints Hall of Fame Experience reception and auction was held at IP Casino Resort Spa in Biloxi, Mississippi on June 9th.
Saints rookie DB Alontae Taylor looks forward to mini camp - WAFB
Rookie defensive back Alontae Taylor says that he is looking forward to mini camp in order to play against veteran football players.
Saints GM Mickey Loomis, partners to transform Metry Bar into new spot with rooftop dining - NOLA
Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis is one of the partners looking to transform a closed bar in Metairie, Louisiana into a “new spot.”
Jason Garrett to Replace Drew Brees at NBC, per Report - Sports Illustrated
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett has been announced as the replacement for Drew Brees at NBC.
Photos: Cam Jordan hosts C3 Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center - New Orleans Saints
Cameron Jordan recently hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids.
⚜️ Ethan Greenidge (@bigEgreenidge) sponsored a dinner for 150 individuals at Ozanam Inn, a non-Profit serving the homeless and underserved of Greater New Orleans.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 13, 2022
Greenidge was joined by a group of his teammates and the Saints squad served meals and beverages to the group pic.twitter.com/fmfRUuZeOi
Playfully checkin 45+ bombs https://t.co/Kyt2psXKKS— cameron jordan (@camjordan94) June 10, 2022
#Saints Minicamp this week! ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/y4DUcYjiC5— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 13, 2022
