Wil Lutz officially cleared to play

The New Orleans Saints experienced a roller coaster of kicking problems last year from Aldrick Rosas missing chip shots and then Brian Johnson hitting game winners one game and missing PATs the next. All stemmed from one injured Wil Lutz. Lutz missed the entire 2021 season with a groin injury. A groin injury for a kicker could become a huge concern and the rehab could be lengthy.

Lutz announced on Instagram that he has been fully cleared to play after 11 months of rehab and working to get back. The Saints went through Brian Johnson, Brett Maher, Aldrick Rosas and Cody Parkey in 2021, each having their struggles. Getting Lutz back will be a breath of fresh air for Saints fans.

