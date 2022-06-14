 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, June 14: Saints kicker cleared to return

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
New Orleans Saints v Chicago Bears Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Wil Lutz officially cleared to play - Canal Street Chronicles

Saints kicker Wil Lutz has announced that he is medically cleared to return to play.

Dolphins were ready to give Sean Payton a contract that dwarfed other deals, report says - NOLA

Reports indicate that the Miami Dolphins were interested in giving Sean Payton a 5-year contract that would have paid Payton $100 million.

NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton, Dolphins Rumors - The Spun

Football fans on Twitter have been largely shocked by the reported contract the Miami Dolphins wanted to give Sean Payton.

Saints WR Deonte Harty Seeking New Deal - Pro Football Rumors

Reports indicate that Deonte Harty is interested in a new deal.

Saints mini camp preview - WAFB

A brief overview of what to expect at Saints mini camp.

David Johnson Visiting Saints on Monday - Saints News Network

Reports indicate that running back David Johnson visited with the Saints on Monday.

David Johnson Meeting With Saints: NFL World Reacts - The Spun

Saints fans on Twitter seem to be split on whether or not the signing of David Johnson would be a good idea or not.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...