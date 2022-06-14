Fleur-de-Links, June 14: Saints kicker cleared to return

New Orleans Saints News:
Wil Lutz officially cleared to play - Canal Street Chronicles
Saints kicker Wil Lutz has announced that he is medically cleared to return to play.
Dolphins were ready to give Sean Payton a contract that dwarfed other deals, report says - NOLA
Reports indicate that the Miami Dolphins were interested in giving Sean Payton a 5-year contract that would have paid Payton $100 million.
NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton, Dolphins Rumors - The Spun
Football fans on Twitter have been largely shocked by the reported contract the Miami Dolphins wanted to give Sean Payton.
Saints WR Deonte Harty Seeking New Deal - Pro Football Rumors
Reports indicate that Deonte Harty is interested in a new deal.
Saints mini camp preview - WAFB
A brief overview of what to expect at Saints mini camp.
David Johnson Visiting Saints on Monday - Saints News Network
Reports indicate that running back David Johnson visited with the Saints on Monday.
David Johnson Meeting With Saints: NFL World Reacts - The Spun
Saints fans on Twitter seem to be split on whether or not the signing of David Johnson would be a good idea or not.
#Saints Minicamp this week! ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/y4DUcYjiC5— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 13, 2022
Thank you, @TwitterSports fam Great way to start the week! #NFLTwitter pic.twitter.com/ysDK3u0ATp— Alontae Taylor (@taeetaylor) June 13, 2022
Let’s gooo https://t.co/P8GIEcA8Tn pic.twitter.com/TbrFTtkANN— cameron jordan (@camjordan94) June 13, 2022
