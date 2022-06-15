Michael Thomas spotted at Saints practice

In what has seemed like a two-year saga, we can confirm Michael Thomas is indeed in the building and with the team as the New Orleans Saints kicked off mandatory minicamp yesterday. If you haven’t been keeping up with what all has transpired since Thomas’s last game with the team during the 2020 NFL playoffs, well you’ve missed quite a bit. Thomas had ankle surgery earlier in the offseason before the 2021 season started and didn’t take a single snap last year.

Earlier this offseason, Saints head coach Dennis Allen and Thomas met in Los Angeles to get to know each other as they prepare for this upcoming season. Reports came out that while Thomas wasn’t ready for OTA’s or minicamp but Dennis Allen did expect the star receiver to be ready for training camp. Thomas has been at the team’s facilities rehabbing throughout OTA’s and minicamp, and most recently posted a video on his Instagram of him running full sprints inside the teams indoor practice facility.

What a great sight to see @Cantguardmike (on the side) out here at @Saints Minicamp!! — Todd Graffagnini (@NTGraff) June 14, 2022

Thomas hasn’t played a full season since 2019 where he went out and posted one of the more stellar seasons in recent memory where he posted 149 catches, 1,725 yards, and 9 touchdowns. In 2020, Thomas played in 7 games and just wasn’t the same when he got injured. Free agent Jarvis Landry along with rookie Chris Olave, and now a 100% Michael Thomas could make the league remember You Can’t Guard Mike.

