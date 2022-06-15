Marcus Davenport out until at least training camp

With the New Orleans Saints kicking off minicamp this week, head coach Dennis Allen said everyone is pretty much here and accounted for. Having said that, Marcus Davenport is one of the few notable names who wasn’t seen on the field. Several reports came flooding in, including tweets from The Athletic’s Katherine Terrell and Boot Krewe Media’s John Hendrix that Davenport had surgery earlier this offseason on his shoulder and is rehabbing that along with a finger issue.

Dennis Allen said that Marcus Davenport is rehabbing (shoulder). Expecting him back for training camp — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) June 14, 2022

Davenport, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal faces an important season in which he must prove to the Saints and the other 31 teams in the NFL that he can make an impact and more importantly stay healthy. Davenport should be ready for training camp as long everything goes to plan on the rehab aspect.

Marcus Davenport is dealing with a shoulder and finger injury right now. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) June 14, 2022

