Fleur-de-Links, June 15: Saints hold first mini camp

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
NFL: DEC 27 Dolphins at Saints Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints start minicamp - WAFB

Tuesday, June 14th marked the beginning of Saints mini camp.

Jameis Winston excited for teammates’ return | Saints Minicamp 2022 - New Orleans Saints

Jameis Winston shares his thoughts after the first mini camp.

Saints all present or accounted for, including those with pending legal cases, contract disputes - NOLA

Every Saints player was present for Tuesday’s mini camp, though not every player was actively participating on the field.

Saints Minicamp Practice Notes and Observations - Saints News Network

While every player was reported to be in attendance, there were notable players that were not spotted, such as Taysom Hill, Marcus Davenport, Payton Turner, and others.

Saints Are Trying Out Veteran Running Back On Tuesday - The Spun

While it was previously reported that David Johnson was visiting with the Saints, he participated on Tuesday’s mini camp, trying out for a spot on the team.

Saints invite some notable tryout players to minicamp: 2 Pro Bowlers and 1 familiar face - NOLA

In addition to David Johnson, linebacker Joe Schobert, guard Senio Kelemete, and kicker Alex Queved were also present for tryouts at the Saints mini camp.

Wil Lutz on return from injury | Saints Minicamp 2022 - New Orleans Saints

Wil Lutz speaks on returning from his injury following Saints mini camp.

