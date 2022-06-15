Fleur-de-Links, June 15: Saints hold first mini camp

Tuesday, June 14th marked the beginning of Saints mini camp.

Jameis Winston shares his thoughts after the first mini camp.

Every Saints player was present for Tuesday’s mini camp, though not every player was actively participating on the field.

While every player was reported to be in attendance, there were notable players that were not spotted, such as Taysom Hill, Marcus Davenport, Payton Turner, and others.

While it was previously reported that David Johnson was visiting with the Saints, he participated on Tuesday’s mini camp, trying out for a spot on the team.

In addition to David Johnson, linebacker Joe Schobert, guard Senio Kelemete, and kicker Alex Queved were also present for tryouts at the Saints mini camp.

Wil Lutz speaks on returning from his injury following Saints mini camp.