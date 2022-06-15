Fleur-de-Links, June 15: Saints hold first mini camp

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints start minicamp - WAFB
Tuesday, June 14th marked the beginning of Saints mini camp.
Jameis Winston excited for teammates’ return | Saints Minicamp 2022 - New Orleans Saints
Jameis Winston shares his thoughts after the first mini camp.
Saints all present or accounted for, including those with pending legal cases, contract disputes - NOLA
Every Saints player was present for Tuesday’s mini camp, though not every player was actively participating on the field.
Saints Minicamp Practice Notes and Observations - Saints News Network
While every player was reported to be in attendance, there were notable players that were not spotted, such as Taysom Hill, Marcus Davenport, Payton Turner, and others.
Saints Are Trying Out Veteran Running Back On Tuesday - The Spun
While it was previously reported that David Johnson was visiting with the Saints, he participated on Tuesday’s mini camp, trying out for a spot on the team.
Saints invite some notable tryout players to minicamp: 2 Pro Bowlers and 1 familiar face - NOLA
In addition to David Johnson, linebacker Joe Schobert, guard Senio Kelemete, and kicker Alex Queved were also present for tryouts at the Saints mini camp.
Wil Lutz on return from injury | Saints Minicamp 2022 - New Orleans Saints
Wil Lutz speaks on returning from his injury following Saints mini camp.
Singing for a @CamJordan94 autograph #Saints fans are the best pic.twitter.com/WEdvzlS5nP— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 14, 2022
Recapping Day 1 of #Saints Minicamp!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 15, 2022
: @NTGraff and @ErinESummers pic.twitter.com/hXjGrWUhzD
DIFFERENT BUT ITS OK!!! https://t.co/LCNCv7878U— Ceedy Duce. (@CGJXXIII) June 14, 2022
