Former Saint Lil’Jordan Humphrey signs with Patriots

Former Saint Lil’Jordan Humphrey has signed with the New England Patriots after three years with the team. Humphrey had a career-high in all receiving categories, 13 catches for 249 yards and two touchdowns last season. He joined the team in 2019 after going undrafted from the University of Texas. His best game was against the Miami Dolphins when he had a significant opportunity with many players out, where he had three catches for 70 yards.

The #Patriots are adding some receiver depth following minicamp, signing former #Saints WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to a 1-year deal, source said. With New Orleans the last three years, Humphrey now lands in NE. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2022

It was thought earlier that Humphrey would re-sign with the Saints, but an injury caused a delay in getting the deal done. After the Saints acquired Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave, it made sense for Humphrey to look elsewhere. He will enter a WR room in New England that looks similar to the New Orleans Saints last season.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel