Former Saint Lil’Jordan Humphrey signs with Patriots

A Saint lands in New England.

NFL: Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Former Saint Lil’Jordan Humphrey has signed with the New England Patriots after three years with the team. Humphrey had a career-high in all receiving categories, 13 catches for 249 yards and two touchdowns last season. He joined the team in 2019 after going undrafted from the University of Texas. His best game was against the Miami Dolphins when he had a significant opportunity with many players out, where he had three catches for 70 yards.

It was thought earlier that Humphrey would re-sign with the Saints, but an injury caused a delay in getting the deal done. After the Saints acquired Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave, it made sense for Humphrey to look elsewhere. He will enter a WR room in New England that looks similar to the New Orleans Saints last season.

