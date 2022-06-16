 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, June 16: Saints star wide receiver spotted at mini camp

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Michael Thomas spotted at Saints practice - Canal Street Chronicles

While he was not participating on the field, Michael Thomas was spotted on the sidelines during the second Saints practice.

Saints’ C.J. Gardner-Johnson: ‘We brought all these people in to win a Super Bowl’ - Yardbreaker

C.J. Gardner-Johnson speaks on all of the recent Saints signings, saying “We didn’t bring all these people in here for nothing.”

New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston on Jarvis Landry: ‘He’s just a baller that knows how to get open’ - 24/7 Sports

Jameis Winston speaks highly of Jarvis Landry’s ability to get open during the second day of Saints mini camp.

Patriots Add WR Depth By Signing Former Saints Receiver - Pats Fans

The New England Patriots have reportedly signed former Saints wide receiver Lil’ Jordan Humphrey.

Chris Olave Earns Rave Reviews After Wednesday’s Saints Practice - FanDuel

Reporters raved about a catch made by Chris Olave during the Saints second mini camp, with some calling it the “play of the day.”

New Orleans Saints’ Marcus Davenport had half of pinkie amputated this offseason - ESPN

Marcus Davenport reportedly had to have half of his pinkie amputated due to an infection.

Marcus Davenport out until at least training camp - Canal Street Chronicles

Marcus Davenport is reportedly recovering from shoulder surgery and is expected to be back by training camp.

