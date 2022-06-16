Fleur-de-Links, June 16: Saints star wide receiver spotted at mini camp

While he was not participating on the field, Michael Thomas was spotted on the sidelines during the second Saints practice.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson speaks on all of the recent Saints signings, saying “We didn’t bring all these people in here for nothing.”

Jameis Winston speaks highly of Jarvis Landry’s ability to get open during the second day of Saints mini camp.

The New England Patriots have reportedly signed former Saints wide receiver Lil’ Jordan Humphrey.

Reporters raved about a catch made by Chris Olave during the Saints second mini camp, with some calling it the “play of the day.”

Marcus Davenport reportedly had to have half of his pinkie amputated due to an infection.

Marcus Davenport is reportedly recovering from shoulder surgery and is expected to be back by training camp.