Fleur-de-Links, June 16: Saints star wide receiver spotted at mini camp

New Orleans Saints News:
Michael Thomas spotted at Saints practice - Canal Street Chronicles
While he was not participating on the field, Michael Thomas was spotted on the sidelines during the second Saints practice.
Saints’ C.J. Gardner-Johnson: ‘We brought all these people in to win a Super Bowl’ - Yardbreaker
C.J. Gardner-Johnson speaks on all of the recent Saints signings, saying “We didn’t bring all these people in here for nothing.”
New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston on Jarvis Landry: ‘He’s just a baller that knows how to get open’ - 24/7 Sports
Jameis Winston speaks highly of Jarvis Landry’s ability to get open during the second day of Saints mini camp.
Patriots Add WR Depth By Signing Former Saints Receiver - Pats Fans
The New England Patriots have reportedly signed former Saints wide receiver Lil’ Jordan Humphrey.
Chris Olave Earns Rave Reviews After Wednesday’s Saints Practice - FanDuel
Reporters raved about a catch made by Chris Olave during the Saints second mini camp, with some calling it the “play of the day.”
New Orleans Saints’ Marcus Davenport had half of pinkie amputated this offseason - ESPN
Marcus Davenport reportedly had to have half of his pinkie amputated due to an infection.
Marcus Davenport out until at least training camp - Canal Street Chronicles
Marcus Davenport is reportedly recovering from shoulder surgery and is expected to be back by training camp.
Mike Thomas https://t.co/Hh7TxDyM5O— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) June 14, 2022
CEEDY! pic.twitter.com/Mk3uSCDd3H— NOF (@nofnetwork) June 15, 2022
Chris Olave on the highlight reel catch over two defenders today:“Andy Dalton threw a great ball and gave me a chance and I just went up and made the play. I feel like that’s why they drafted me. I’m getting more comfortable out here playing like myself.”#Saints— Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) June 15, 2022
Loading comments...