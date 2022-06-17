Fleur-de-Links, June 17: Saints unveil new helmets

The Saints have unveiled a new black helmet that will be worn for at least 1 game in the 2022 season, though the game(s) have not been specified.

In addition to discussing the new helmet, Cameron Jordan also talks about the Saints defense heading into the new season.

Social media has revealed that Saints fans seem split on the new helmet.

Saints coach Dennis Allen recently spoke very highly of Alontae Taylor, saying that Taylor is “probably a little further ahead than what I anticipated when he got in here.”

New reports confirm recent rumors of former Saints receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey signing with the New England Patriots.

Saints equipment managers have kept new players from wearing numbers 8 and 9, unofficially retiring the numbers.

Dennis Allen has discussed Taysom Hill’s role for the 2022 season as a multi-position weapon.

