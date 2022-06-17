Fleur-de-Links, June 17: Saints unveil new helmets

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints release new black helmet for 2022 season - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have unveiled a new black helmet that will be worn for at least 1 game in the 2022 season, though the game(s) have not been specified.
WATCH NOW: Cam Jordan discusses Saints 2022 defense and black helmet team will wear this season - WDSU
In addition to discussing the new helmet, Cameron Jordan also talks about the Saints defense heading into the new season.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Saints’ New Helmet - The Spun
Social media has revealed that Saints fans seem split on the new helmet.
New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen ‘really likes’ rookie DB Alontae Taylor - 24/7 Sports
Saints coach Dennis Allen recently spoke very highly of Alontae Taylor, saying that Taylor is “probably a little further ahead than what I anticipated when he got in here.”
Former Saint Lil’Jordan Humphrey signs with Patriots - Canal Street Chronicles
New reports confirm recent rumors of former Saints receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey signing with the New England Patriots.
Jeff Duncan: You won’t see a Saints player wear jersey Nos. 8 or 9 again. Here’s why. - NOLA
Saints equipment managers have kept new players from wearing numbers 8 and 9, unofficially retiring the numbers.
Dennis Allen Has Update On Taysom Hill’s Role For 2022 Season - The Spun
Dennis Allen has discussed Taysom Hill’s role for the 2022 season as a multi-position weapon.
New Helmet Drop….— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 16, 2022
The Saints will wear a black helmet for a game(s) this season.
The specific game(s) are yet to be confirmed pic.twitter.com/utN6Hid0NA
"THE DETAILSSSSS!" @MarkIngramII showcases the #Saints black helmet pic.twitter.com/CtGP0coqqm— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 17, 2022
"A good minicamp that sets the foundation for training camp"@NTGraff and @ErinESummers recap the final day of #Saints Minicamp! pic.twitter.com/qPzEANAwkV— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 17, 2022
