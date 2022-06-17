 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, June 17: Saints unveil new helmets

Here are your daily Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints release new black helmet for 2022 season - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have unveiled a new black helmet that will be worn for at least 1 game in the 2022 season, though the game(s) have not been specified.

WATCH NOW: Cam Jordan discusses Saints 2022 defense and black helmet team will wear this season - WDSU

In addition to discussing the new helmet, Cameron Jordan also talks about the Saints defense heading into the new season.

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Saints’ New Helmet - The Spun

Social media has revealed that Saints fans seem split on the new helmet.

New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen ‘really likes’ rookie DB Alontae Taylor - 24/7 Sports

Saints coach Dennis Allen recently spoke very highly of Alontae Taylor, saying that Taylor is “probably a little further ahead than what I anticipated when he got in here.”

Former Saint Lil’Jordan Humphrey signs with Patriots - Canal Street Chronicles

New reports confirm recent rumors of former Saints receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey signing with the New England Patriots.

Jeff Duncan: You won’t see a Saints player wear jersey Nos. 8 or 9 again. Here’s why. - NOLA

Saints equipment managers have kept new players from wearing numbers 8 and 9, unofficially retiring the numbers.

Dennis Allen Has Update On Taysom Hill’s Role For 2022 Season - The Spun

Dennis Allen has discussed Taysom Hill’s role for the 2022 season as a multi-position weapon.

