Fleur-de-Links, June 2: Saints host special guest at Wednesday practice

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints viewed as a fringe contender at best in 2022 - Canal Street Chronicles
Multiple outlets see the Saints as underdogs, ranking the Saints as #20 in the NFL, with only two outlets ranking the Saints in the top half, both outlets placing the Saints at #11.
Former New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins working on second act in retirement - New Orleans Saints
Malcolm Jenkins has taken a more active role in his Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, being physically present as the foundation awarded 22 scholarships to graduating senior students in New Orleans.
Saints S Marcus Maye DUI Hearing Today - Saints News Network
Safety Marcus Maye had his hearing from a DUI arrest from February 2021.
Dark Horse NFC Squad Implored to Trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield - Heavy
Fox Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd thinks that the Saints should try and trade for Baker Mayfield.
Ex-Bears DT Akiem Hicks signs a 1-year deal with the Bucs - FOX Sports
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have confirmed their signing of former Saints defensive lineman Akiem Hicks.
Look: Saints Had Special Guest At Practice Wednesday - The Spun
Jimmy Buffett was present for the Saints practice on Wednesday, posing for a picture with Jameis Winston.
Saints DE Tipped for Falcons in 2023 Free Agency - Heavy
Fansided’s Sayre Bedinger believes that the Atlanta Falcons should try and target Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport in 2023, which is when Davenport is set to hit free agency.
Malcolm Jenkins working on second act in retirement— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 2, 2022
Story by @JohnDeShazier: https://t.co/ge46JhcamN pic.twitter.com/cMblFXUHDW
Happy birthday @PjWilliams_26! #Saints | @Invisalign pic.twitter.com/d4lRNyHzFR— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 1, 2022
⚜️⚡️ ready for some football pic.twitter.com/yTVo4sfaly— Jimmy Buffett (@jimmybuffett) June 1, 2022
