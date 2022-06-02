Fleur-de-Links, June 2: Saints host special guest at Wednesday practice

Multiple outlets see the Saints as underdogs, ranking the Saints as #20 in the NFL, with only two outlets ranking the Saints in the top half, both outlets placing the Saints at #11.

Malcolm Jenkins has taken a more active role in his Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, being physically present as the foundation awarded 22 scholarships to graduating senior students in New Orleans.

Safety Marcus Maye had his hearing from a DUI arrest from February 2021.

Fox Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd thinks that the Saints should try and trade for Baker Mayfield.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have confirmed their signing of former Saints defensive lineman Akiem Hicks.

Jimmy Buffett was present for the Saints practice on Wednesday, posing for a picture with Jameis Winston.

Fansided’s Sayre Bedinger believes that the Atlanta Falcons should try and target Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport in 2023, which is when Davenport is set to hit free agency.

Malcolm Jenkins working on second act in retirement



Story by @JohnDeShazier: https://t.co/ge46JhcamN pic.twitter.com/cMblFXUHDW — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 2, 2022