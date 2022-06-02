Saints sign UDFA OL Khalique Washington to 3-year deal, per source

The New Orleans Saints have signed one of their post-draft minicamp attendees to a 3-year deal. This player is offensive lineman Khalique Washington, out of Southern Miss, who has some of the more intriguing versatility of the Saints UDFAs. This signing was announced by Washington’s agent Brett Tessler earlier this morning, which included the length of the contract as well.

The New Orleans Saints just signed my client Khalique Washington (G/T, Southern Miss) to a 3-year deal. Was in post-draft mini camps with the Ravens and the Saints and is a talented young lineman. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) June 2, 2022

Khalique has been seen in New Orleans Saints minicamps over the past few days and has worn the number 63 for reference. He spent 3 years playing college football for the Southern Miss Golden Eagles before declaring for the draft this offseason, going undrafted as previously stated. The most intriguing part of this deal realistically is the length of the contract, as 3-year deals are relatively uncommon for an unsigned and undrafted free agent late in the draft process. Versatility is likely the factor that led to this deal being so long, however, as Khalique has played at both guard and tackle, and has proven to be effective at both.

Interestingly enough, Washington also played basketball at the high school level. Having the type of athleticism to play multiple sports is not for everyone and is something that is not necessarily common for offensive linemen. This will make him an even more interesting prospect for New Orleans as they watch him develop even further as an offensive lineman over the span of his 3-year deal.

His size at the position is also worth noting, as he has the right body to play guard or tackle at the NFL level as well. He was measured in at his pro day at 6’4” 313 pounds, with 10” hands and a 77 1/8” wingspan, which are all average to above average for offensive linemen. Washington played in a total of 30 games in college, with the right tackle being his primary position in the 2021 campaign. With this noted, he projects best as a guard at the next level, as he works best in small areas where he can get his feet set and anchor against the defensive line. His hands are one of his more notable qualities as a pass protector, as he is able to quickly get his hands into the defender's chest and keep himself upright against most power rushing moves.

