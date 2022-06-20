 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, June 20: Saints don’t sign David Johnson

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints News:

Saints Reportedly Make Decision On Pro Bowl Running Back - The Spun

After working out with the Saints, David Johnson announced that he did not sign with the Saints.

QB Jameis Winston: ‘Still got some work to do to be fully ready’ for the Saints - AL

Dennis Allen says that he is happy with where Jameis Winston is in his recovery, though Winston still has “some work to do.”

Jerry Jones Reacts to Cowboys, Sean Payton Speculation - Sports Illustrated

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has shut down any speculation about Sean Payton replacing Mike McCarthy.

Jets Will ‘Regret’ Letting Team Captain Go: He Was ‘Special’ - Heavy

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox names the loss of Marcus Maye to the Saints the biggest regret of 2022 for the New York Jets.

VIDEO: Michael Thomas Posts Impressive Workout Video on Instagram - FanDuel

Michael Thomas has posted a video on Instagram of him doing leg-based workouts. (Video below)

Mark Ingram Praises Saints for Keeping Team ‘DNA’ With Dennis Allen Hire - Sports Illustrated

Mark Ingram speaks on the decision to hire Dennis Allen has head coach, saying that it is “not a full rebuild” because the team kept “the DNA the same.”

Mark Ingram Has Honest Reaction On Saints Coaching Hire: Fans React - The Spun

Saints fans seem generally hopeful about Dennis Allen as the Saints new head coach, agreeing with Mark Ingram’s assessment.

