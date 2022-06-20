Fleur-de-Links, June 20: Saints don’t sign David Johnson

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints Reportedly Make Decision On Pro Bowl Running Back - The Spun
After working out with the Saints, David Johnson announced that he did not sign with the Saints.
QB Jameis Winston: ‘Still got some work to do to be fully ready’ for the Saints - AL
Dennis Allen says that he is happy with where Jameis Winston is in his recovery, though Winston still has “some work to do.”
Jerry Jones Reacts to Cowboys, Sean Payton Speculation - Sports Illustrated
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has shut down any speculation about Sean Payton replacing Mike McCarthy.
Jets Will ‘Regret’ Letting Team Captain Go: He Was ‘Special’ - Heavy
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox names the loss of Marcus Maye to the Saints the biggest regret of 2022 for the New York Jets.
VIDEO: Michael Thomas Posts Impressive Workout Video on Instagram - FanDuel
Michael Thomas has posted a video on Instagram of him doing leg-based workouts. (Video below)
Mark Ingram Praises Saints for Keeping Team ‘DNA’ With Dennis Allen Hire - Sports Illustrated
Mark Ingram speaks on the decision to hire Dennis Allen has head coach, saying that it is “not a full rebuild” because the team kept “the DNA the same.”
Mark Ingram Has Honest Reaction On Saints Coaching Hire: Fans React - The Spun
Saints fans seem generally hopeful about Dennis Allen as the Saints new head coach, agreeing with Mark Ingram’s assessment.
Can’t wait to wear those colors in front of my people! ITS OUR TIME!!! #Soon https://t.co/Ht3A2Z1dH9— Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) June 19, 2022
Looks good on you! Hold it down ✊ ⚜️ https://t.co/7R3s5xPFKQ— Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) June 18, 2022
Michael Thomas is doing one-legged box jumps on his injured left leg. https://t.co/Kz6w8pq0Tj— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) June 17, 2022
