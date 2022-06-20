Fleur-de-Links, June 20: Saints don’t sign David Johnson

After working out with the Saints, David Johnson announced that he did not sign with the Saints.

Dennis Allen says that he is happy with where Jameis Winston is in his recovery, though Winston still has “some work to do.”

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has shut down any speculation about Sean Payton replacing Mike McCarthy.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox names the loss of Marcus Maye to the Saints the biggest regret of 2022 for the New York Jets.

Michael Thomas has posted a video on Instagram of him doing leg-based workouts. (Video below)

Mark Ingram speaks on the decision to hire Dennis Allen has head coach, saying that it is “not a full rebuild” because the team kept “the DNA the same.”

Saints fans seem generally hopeful about Dennis Allen as the Saints new head coach, agreeing with Mark Ingram’s assessment.

Can’t wait to wear those colors in front of my people! ITS OUR TIME!!! #Soon https://t.co/Ht3A2Z1dH9 — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) June 19, 2022

Looks good on you! Hold it down ✊ ⚜️ https://t.co/7R3s5xPFKQ — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) June 18, 2022