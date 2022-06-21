 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, June 21: Saints cornerback named in potential trade proposal with Pittsburgh Steelers

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Tennessee Titans

New Orleans Saints News:

Steelers Linked To Saints Versatile Cornerback In Latest Trade Proposal - Steeler Nation

Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton suggested that the Pittsburgh Steelers should trade a 6th round pick in the 2023 to the Saints in return for Saints cornerback Bradley Roby.

The making of the 2022 Saints Cheer Krewe | In That Number S2 E1 - New Orleans Saints

The first episode of the latest season of In That Number, which follows hopefuls for the Saints Cheer Krewe.

Can Saints defensive back Bryce Thompson consistently deliver the promise he showed in minicamp? - NOLA

A look at the performance of Bryce Thompson during Saints mini camp.

New Orleans Saints Veteran Makes Statement Regarding Franchise Future After Sean Payton Exit - Essentially Sports

Running back Mark Ingram’s full statement on the departure of Sean Payton.

Draymond Green’s inspiring speech for Warriors draws epic reaction from Saints’ Tyrann Mathieu - Clutch Points

Tyrann Mathieu took to Twitter to share his thoughts on a speech made by Draymond Green. (Tweet below)

Jameis Winston Brother Emerging: College Football World Reacts - The Spun

NFL fans share their thoughts on Jameis Winston’s younger brother following a video of him throwing the football goes viral.

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Quarterbacks - New Orleans Saints

A look at each of the quarterbacks currently signed with the New Orleans Saints: Ian Book, Andy Dalton, and Jameis Winston.

