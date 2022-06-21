Fleur-de-Links, June 21: Saints cornerback named in potential trade proposal with Pittsburgh Steelers

New Orleans Saints News:
Steelers Linked To Saints Versatile Cornerback In Latest Trade Proposal - Steeler Nation
Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton suggested that the Pittsburgh Steelers should trade a 6th round pick in the 2023 to the Saints in return for Saints cornerback Bradley Roby.
The making of the 2022 Saints Cheer Krewe | In That Number S2 E1 - New Orleans Saints
The first episode of the latest season of In That Number, which follows hopefuls for the Saints Cheer Krewe.
Can Saints defensive back Bryce Thompson consistently deliver the promise he showed in minicamp? - NOLA
A look at the performance of Bryce Thompson during Saints mini camp.
New Orleans Saints Veteran Makes Statement Regarding Franchise Future After Sean Payton Exit - Essentially Sports
Running back Mark Ingram’s full statement on the departure of Sean Payton.
Draymond Green’s inspiring speech for Warriors draws epic reaction from Saints’ Tyrann Mathieu - Clutch Points
Tyrann Mathieu took to Twitter to share his thoughts on a speech made by Draymond Green. (Tweet below)
Jameis Winston Brother Emerging: College Football World Reacts - The Spun
NFL fans share their thoughts on Jameis Winston’s younger brother following a video of him throwing the football goes viral.
2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Quarterbacks - New Orleans Saints
A look at each of the quarterbacks currently signed with the New Orleans Saints: Ian Book, Andy Dalton, and Jameis Winston.
daily reminder that @Mathieu_Era is a New Orleans Saint pic.twitter.com/QLZe9txe0g— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 19, 2022
Say what you want about him, but every team needs a guy like him… in every sport…. He’s Top dawg as a teammate on any team. The kind of guy that helps you win, on and off the floor! https://t.co/XDQOT9If48— Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) June 20, 2022
Happy birthday to former Saints RB, current VP of Player Engagement, and latest Saints Hall of Fame inductee... Fred McAfee! ⚜️#Saints | @Invisalign pic.twitter.com/Wb45Uo62Qi— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 20, 2022
