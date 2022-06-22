Saints RB Mark Ingram has plenty of praise for Dennis Allen

After just a few OTA’s and minicamp, it seems that New Orleans Saints RB Mark Ingram already has plenty of praise for his new head coach Dennis Allen.

“I think that was huge, keeping the DNA the same. It’s not like it’s a full rebuild here. I think you have a team that can make a lot of noise and make a run at it. Obviously, we have to improve and get better and gel as a unit, but I think keeping the DNA of the team, the culture of the team the same, I think that’s huge, and I think we’ll all benefit from it.”

Dennis Allen has eased into the role of New Orleans Saints head coach



Story by @JohnDeShazier https://t.co/4ceWn9X0Gs — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 17, 2022

Ingram said via the Saints official website, “I think he’s doing a great job with the team, he’s doing a great job in the team meetings, he’s doing a great job with us out there telling us let’s get our work done, let’s be efficient, let’s be effective, let’s improve, let’s work, let’s have a sense of urgency. He’s going to take care of us and get us off the field. I think he’s done a great job. Just having the same DNA, the same culture of the team, I think that’s going to be good for everyone in the locker room.”

Allen was named as the new head coach of the Saints in February, after Sean Payton surprisingly announced that he would be leaving New Orleans after 16 years. Allen had served as defensive coordinator since 2015 and is the 17th head coach in franchise history.

