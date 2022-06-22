Saints sign tight end Brandon Dillon

The New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed three-year veteran tight end Brandon Dillon.

The 6-foot-5 250-pound tight end comes from the Minnesota Vikings, where he played in five games over the last three seasons. He caught... one pass for six yards.

But due to his size, it seems like he is more of a blocking tight end.

According to the Saints official website, Dillon was a standout in college at NAIA Marian, earning first-team All-Mid State Football Association honors as a junior and senior. He recorded 35 catches for 603 yards (17.2 average) with five touchdowns, while playing in all 11 games. As a junior in 2017, he finished with 34 catches for 532 yards and four touchdowns.

So, maybe there is some potential to be a pass-catcher that just hasn’t been utilized quite yet with Dillon.

We’ll have to wait and see, but tight end is definitely a position of need for the Saints so it can’t hurt to add someone there.

