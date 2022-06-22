Fleur-de-Links, June 22: James Hurst speaks on loss of Terron Armstead

New Orleans Saints News:
A monster year could be in store for Marcus Davenport - Canal Street Chronicles
A look at how the 2022 season could be a big year for Marcus Davenport.
New Orleans Saints 53-man roster projection: A healthy roster has playoff promise - ESPN
ESPN’s MIke Triplett attempts to predict the full, 53-man Saints roster.
New Orleans Saints sign tight end Brandon Dillon - New Orleans Saints
The Saints have signed former Minnesota Vikings tight end Brandon Dillon.
Saints OT James Hurst discusses how big of a loss Terron Armstead is - Dolphins Wire
James Hurst speaks on how much the loss of Terron Armstead affects the Saints. (Video below)
New Orleans Saints DB Alontae Taylor pays homage to Malcolm Jenkins with jersey number = 24/7 Sports
Alontae Taylor has shared a picture of himself wearing jersey #27 in honor of Malcolm Jenkins.
Why Saints assistant Ryan Nielsen loves working with young athletes at Louisiana Line Camp - Houma Today
Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen speaks on working at Louisiana Line Camp.
2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Running backs/fullbacks - New Orleans Saints
A look at every running back currently signed with the Saints: Mark Ingram, Tony Jones Jr., Alvin Kamara, Devine Ozigbo, Adam Prentice, and Dwayne Washington.
