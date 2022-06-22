Fleur-de-Links, June 22: James Hurst speaks on loss of Terron Armstead

A look at how the 2022 season could be a big year for Marcus Davenport.

ESPN’s MIke Triplett attempts to predict the full, 53-man Saints roster.

The Saints have signed former Minnesota Vikings tight end Brandon Dillon.

James Hurst speaks on how much the loss of Terron Armstead affects the Saints. (Video below)

Alontae Taylor has shared a picture of himself wearing jersey #27 in honor of Malcolm Jenkins.

Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen speaks on working at Louisiana Line Camp.

A look at every running back currently signed with the Saints: Mark Ingram, Tony Jones Jr., Alvin Kamara, Devine Ozigbo, Adam Prentice, and Dwayne Washington.