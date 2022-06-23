POLL: What do you think about the Saints new black helmet?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in New Orleans Saints fans and fans across the country.

The black fleur-de-lis on a gold helmet for the New Orleans Saints is almost as iconic as the blue star on the silver helmet for the Dallas Cowboys. But for the first time since the 1967 preseason, the New Orleans Saints are introducing an alternative helmet to pair with their standard gold headpiece. The new one, designed in part by former Saints head coach Sean Payton and general manager Mickey Loomis, is a black helmet with a gold fleur-de-lis and other gold accents on the top and back of the helmet.

But what do you think of the helmet? Are you in support of the change? It will be weird seeing the Saints sport a new helmet, pictured in the cover photo paired with the all-white color rush jersey. Personally, I’d prefer to see it paired with the standard black jersey, maybe even with the Saints do the all-black look with black jerseys and black pants, but that’s just me.

Vote in the poll to share your thoughts. Explain in the comments. Send me presents.

