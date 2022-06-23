Fleur-de-Links, June 23: Former Saints running back named USFL Offensive Player of the Year

A complete rundown of Mark Ingram’s praise for new Saints head coach Dennis Allen.

The Saints hosted their 3rd annual Saints/Nike 11-ON event in the Saints indoor facility, which featured 12 high school football teams from Louisiana and Mississippi.

Fox 8 Live’s Sean Fazende attempts to predict starts for each position on the Saints team.

ESPN’s Mike Triplett has noted that, while Trevor Penning is currently slotted as the long-term replacement for Terron Armstead, he does not have a starting job locked and the starting job may go to James Hurst.

Former Saints running back Darius Victor, who signed with the Saints in 2017, was named the Offensive Player of the Year for the USFL.

The Saints have waived tight end Kahale Warring.

The second episode of the Saints’ In That Number, a series which follows hopefuls for the 2022 Saints Cheer Krewe.

The #Saints have waived TE

Kahale Warring — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 22, 2022

If you was my rookie, you paying gang!! https://t.co/FjcCGSjsPw — Ceedy Duce. (@CGJXXIII) June 22, 2022