Fleur-de-Links, June 23: Former Saints running back named USFL Offensive Player of the Year

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints RB Mark Ingram has plenty of praise for Dennis Allen - Canal Street Chronicles
A complete rundown of Mark Ingram’s praise for new Saints head coach Dennis Allen.
Saints host Nike 11-ON event at Ochsner Sports Performance Center - New Orleans Saints
The Saints hosted their 3rd annual Saints/Nike 11-ON event in the Saints indoor facility, which featured 12 high school football teams from Louisiana and Mississippi.
Taking a look at projected Saints offensive starters - Fox 8 Live
Fox 8 Live’s Sean Fazende attempts to predict starts for each position on the Saints team.
NFC South Rumors: Saints, Jones, Panthers - Pro Football Rumors
ESPN’s Mike Triplett has noted that, while Trevor Penning is currently slotted as the long-term replacement for Terron Armstead, he does not have a starting job locked and the starting job may go to James Hurst.
USFL Awards 2022: Generals’ Victor is Offensive Player of the Year - FOX Sports
Former Saints running back Darius Victor, who signed with the Saints in 2017, was named the Offensive Player of the Year for the USFL.
Saints cut Kahale Warring - Yahoo! Sports
The Saints have waived tight end Kahale Warring.
The making of the 2022 Saints Cheer Krewe | In That Number S2 E2 - New Orleans Saints
The second episode of the Saints’ In That Number, a series which follows hopefuls for the 2022 Saints Cheer Krewe.
