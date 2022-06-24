Predicting the Madden 23 ratings for Saints players

Jameis Winston

Madden 22 launch rating - 73

Madden 22 offseason rating - 76

Jameis Winston’s rating went up immediately after the launch of last years game, as his 5 touchdown game in Week 1 moved him to a 75 overall. Winston peaked as a 78 overall in Week 7, but once he was injured his upward trajectory was stopped and he finished the year as a 76 overall, which was 19th among quarterbacks.

Now that we have seen Winston have success in the Saints offense, it’s likely he will start the year higher than his 73 rating at the launch of Madden 22. Players usually start out with lower ratings at the launch of a new Madden however, so it is possible that Winston does not start with his peak rating from Madden 22, especially since he is coming off injury. He will likely be in the mid-70s, and middle of the pack when compared to the rest of the league.

Madden 23 prediction - 75 overall

Alvin Kamara

Madden 22 launch rating - 94

Madden 22 offseason rating - 91

Alvin Kamara’s rating dipped in Week 16 following back to back weeks of fewer than 60 yards from scrimmage, and stayed at a 91 for the rest of the year. Kamara started high as a 16 touchdown season in 2020 earned him a 94 rating at the launch of Madden 22. Due to his 2021 season being a disappointment compared to his 2020 campaign, Kamara may get underrated at the start of Madden 23.

Madden 23 prediction - 90 overall

Michael Thomas

Madden 22 launch rating - 94

Madden 22 offseason rating - 91

It seems like everyone, including the Madden developers, have forgotten just how good Michael Thomas is. Thomas started the year as a 94 overall but was demoted to a 91 once it was clear he wasn’t going to play in 2021. Following a record breaking season in 2019, Thomas was rated as a 99 overall at the launch of Madden 21, a fact that drew the ire of idiot Julio Jones fans everywhere. Simply put, when last healthy Thomas was the highest rated receiver in the game. He will certainly start off low at the launch of Madden 23 since we haven’t seen him in two years, but once he starts producing at a high level again I have no doubt he will be a top 5 receiver by years end.

Madden 23 prediction - 89 overall

Jarvis Landry

Madden 22 launch rating - 84

Madden 22 offseason rating - 83

Landry had a rough season in 2021 due to lackluster quarterback play and injuries. His rating did not go down much however, as the developers rightly chose to tank Baker Mayfield’s rating rather than Landry’s during the Browns poor season last year. Due to his age and injury plagued season last year I could also see him starting Madden 23 lower than he finished in Madden 22, but a season with a QB who isn’t terrible will definitely help Landry’s rating rise throughout the season.

Madden 23 prediction - 81 overall

Chris Olave

Rookies often start out in the mid to low 70s at the launch of a new Madden. Last year Jaylen Waddle, Ja’Marr Chase, and DeVonta Smith started out as a 76 75 and 75 overall respectively. All three eventually rose into the 80s with Chase finishing as the highest rated rookie WR with an 84 overall. Olave as the #11 overall pick should follow a similar path, but his initial rating may get lost in the shuffle of a WR heavy first round.

Madden 23 prediction - 74 overall

Cameron Jordan

Madden 22 launch rating - 93

Madden 22 offseason rating - 92

Jordan got back on track after a 7 sack 2020 season with a 12.5 sack season in 2021. For his efforts, Jordan finished as the highest rated Left Defensive End, and the fifth highest rated DE in the game. His rating should see a boost going into Madden 23 coming off such a strong season and showing no signs of slowing down.

Madden 23 prediction - 94 overall

Marcus Davenport

Madden 22 launch rating - 79

Madden 22 offseason rating - 81

Marcus Davenport finally had his breakout season in 2021, registering 9 sacks in just 11 games. Davenport’s rating in Madden 22 reflected this as he rose into the 80s after being stuck in the mid 70s for the first few years of his career. Davenport is still young and I believe he will be rewarded with a higher rating at the launch of Madden 23 as he has the potential to become one of the better pass rushers in the game.

Madden 23 prediction - 83 overall

Demario Davis

Madden 22 launch rating - 91

Madden 22 offseason rating - 92

Just like his play on the field Demario Davis’s rating in Madden 22 was very consistent, never dropping at any point during the season. Davis finished as the second highest rated MLB behind only Fred Warner, and should remain one of the better linebackers in Madden heading into this season.

Madden 23 prediction - 92 overall

Paulson Adebo

Madden 22 launch rating - 68

Madden 22 offseason rating - 74

Second only to James Hurst, rookie cornerback Paulson Adebo saw a huge rise in his overall from the launch of Madden 22 to now. Adebo managed to bring stability to the CB2 position after the loss of Janoris Jenkins and has the opportunity this season to solidify himself as the #2 corner on the team. His solid rookie season should come with a boost in his rating to start Madden 23.

Madden 23 prediction - 75 overall

Marshon Lattimore

Madden 22 launch rating - 87

Madden 22 offseason rating - 88

Cornerback is one of the highest rated positions in Madden, as Lattimore finished as the #11 CB despite an 88 overall. Lattimore had another great season in 2021, recording a career high in tackles and getting the most interceptions he has had since his rookie year. I believe he is also due for a slight increase in overall going into Madden 23.

Madden 23 prediction - 89 overall

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Madden 22 launch rating - 84

Madden 22 offseason rating - 82

The mild mannered and reserved CJGJ strangely saw a reduction in his rating from launch to offseason despite a career high in interceptions. I find his 82 overall personality rating in franchise mode rather insulting as well. He did miss time with an injury and was moved around the field a lot in 2021, so once he settles into a role and remains healthy his rating should return to the mid-80s.

Madden 23 prediction - 83 overall

Tyrann Mathieu

Madden 22 launch rating - 95

Madden 22 offseason rating - 95

The LSU product actually finished as the highest rated player on the Saints roster if you were to create their offseason roster in Madden 22. Mathieu is the highest rated strong safety in Madden 22, a full two points ahead of Budda Baker. A move to a new team could see his rating reduced slightly, but I still expect the Honey Badger to be one of the top 3 strong safeties and to contend for the highest rating on the Saints in Madden 23.

Madden 23 prediction - 93 overall

Madden 23 is set to release on Friday, August 19, 2022

