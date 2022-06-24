Fleur-de-Links, June 24: Jahri Evans named for Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

New Orleans Saints News:
POLL: What do you think about the Saints new black helmet? - Canal Street Chronicles
A breakdown of the Saints new black helmets, which were revealed earlier in the offseason.
Recap: Saints, Cornerstone host STEM Rally at Ochsner Sports Performance Center - New Orleans Saints
The Saints partnered with Cornerstone to host a STEM rally for local students.
3 NFL Players Primed for Bounceback Seasons - The Big Lead
The Big Lead’s Liam McKeone names Michael Thomas as the #2 player “primed for a bounceback season” in 2022.
Photos: C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Old Spice host youth camp in Chalmette - New Orleans Saints
Shots of the “School of Swagger youth camp” hosted by C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Old Spice.
Steelers to Induct 2022 Hall of Honor Class Week 10 Versus Saints - Steelers Depot
The Pittsburgh Steelers will induct their 2022 Hall of Honor Class during their Week 10 home game against the Saints.
Jahri Evans to be inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame - New Orleans Saints
Saints Hall of Famer Jahri Evans has been named as the inductee for the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.
Newman star QB Arch Manning makes highly anticipated college commitment - KTBS
Arch Manning, grandson of Saints Hall of Fame quarterback Archie Manning, has announced his college choice.
8️⃣0️⃣ Days till the #Saints regular-season opener! pic.twitter.com/qDsvZSY7cY— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 23, 2022
Congratulations to #Saints legend @J_7TRE_E for his induction into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame this weekend! pic.twitter.com/KxpwXi6kny— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 23, 2022
#Saints rookies toured New Orleans today and capped it off with their first taste of snoballs! pic.twitter.com/9cilPjgGcW— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 23, 2022
