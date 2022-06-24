Alvin Kamara reportedly facing an suspension of at least six games

With the next hearing in Alvin Kamara’s criminal case set to take place in August, any reports or ramblings about the case have been relatively quiet. But things have changed in the last couple hours as Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that according to league sources, New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara could be facing a suspension of a least six games.

Saints RB Alvin Kamara braces for a suspension of at least six games, eventually, due to a Las Vegas incident occurring on Pro Bowl weekend. https://t.co/DnN1IDfMds — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 23, 2022

Kamara will most likely miss some games for his felony battery assault during Pro Bowl weekend in Las Vegas in February, however Kamara has responded to Florio’s post about the star running back potentially missing six games.

@ProFootballTalk can you tell us when Jesus gon return to earth? — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 24, 2022

While nothing is set in stone, and we are still months away from any kind of verdict or suspension being handed down from the NFL as they normally wait for the courts to do their job, Kamara has been at minicamp and looks to be in good spirits as we wait for the final outcome. If Kamara does miss some time, the Saints currently have veterans Mark Ingram and Tony Jones Jr. They also signed UDFA Abram Smith and worked out David Johnson during minicamp last week.

