Demario Davis gets new contract, extended through 2024

Demario Davis is locked into the Black and Gold for the next three years.

This may not seem like big news since it’s only a one-year extension, but it’s definitely something to discuss.

According to Field Yates, Demario Davis has agreed to a new deal with the New Orleans Saints through 2024 that lowers his base salary but comes with up to $6 million in incentives.

The importance of this deal is that Davis is one of the biggest leaders in the locker room and it keeps him around on a deal that works for both sides.

An important(!) point of clarity: this deal is actually a 1-year extension for Davis, who is now signed through 2024.



2024, Davis can make $14M:

-$10M base salary

-$2M roster bonus

-$2M via incentives



One of the Saints' most respected players is now locked up for another year. https://t.co/ehVX8n48zB — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 24, 2022

There’s no change to his 2022 salary, but his 2023 base will drop $250k, but includes a $250 workout bonus and $1 million of his base salary is guaranteed.

However, it’s in 2024 that it becomes very beneficial for Davis. His base salary in 2024 will be $10 million with a $2 million roster bonus and up to $2 million in incentives.

Davis has had 100+ tackles in each of his four seasons in New Orleans and has been named to an All-Pro team three of those four years.

More importantly than his stats, Davis is just a chaos guy who loves to disrupt the opposing offense. He’s been a huge signing for the Saints after being an average linebacker with the Jets.

