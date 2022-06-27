 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, June 27: Alvin Kamara walked the red carpet at NASCAR race

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Alvin Kamara reportedly facing an suspension of at least six games - Canal Street Chronicles

Pro Football Talk reports that Alvin Kamara will likely face “a suspension of at least six games.”

NFL World Reacts To Alvin Kamara Suspension News - The Spun

Some fans seem to think that the potential six game suspension of Alvin Kamara may be too harsh.

Alvin Kamara spotted at Nascar race alongside Michael Jordan as NFL suspension looms - Sportskeeda

Alvin Kamara was recently spotted with Michael Jordan at a NASCAR race.

Saints ‘Prepared for Anything’ Regarding Alvin Kamara Discipline, Mickey Loomis Says - Bleacher Report

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says that the team needs to be “prepared for anything,” in regards to Alvin Kamara’s suspension.

Demario Davis gets new contract, extended through 2024 - Canal Street Chronicles

Demario Davis recently restructured his deal with the Saints, extending his contract through 2024.

Photos: Steve Gleason, Team Gleason hosts youth football camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center - New Orleans Saints

Images from the recent football youth camp hosted by Steve Gleason and his Team Gleason organization.

Jameis Winston Video Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts - The Spun

A recent video of a strange looking workout from Jameis Winston has gone viral.

