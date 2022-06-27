Fleur-de-Links, June 27: Alvin Kamara walked the red carpet at NASCAR race

Pro Football Talk reports that Alvin Kamara will likely face “a suspension of at least six games.”

Some fans seem to think that the potential six game suspension of Alvin Kamara may be too harsh.

Alvin Kamara was recently spotted with Michael Jordan at a NASCAR race.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says that the team needs to be “prepared for anything,” in regards to Alvin Kamara’s suspension.

Demario Davis recently restructured his deal with the Saints, extending his contract through 2024.

Images from the recent football youth camp hosted by Steve Gleason and his Team Gleason organization.

A recent video of a strange looking workout from Jameis Winston has gone viral.