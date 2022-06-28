Michael Thomas set for comeback season

It seems like a lifetime ago when Michael Thomas set NFL records and became the 2019 offensive player of the year. He would end that season with 1,725 yards and 9 touchdowns. Since then, Thomas has sort of gone ghost after spending a majority of the 2020 season on the bench due to injury and not even seeing the field for the duration of the 2021 season.

All of that seems to be ancient history now as Thomas looks set for a return at a time when the New Orleans Saints need him the most.

If you followed the Saints during the previous season, you understand that there was a severe lack in the WR room. Thomas returning to the locker room will more than definitely change the tone of the offense. Thomas has the ability to create separation between himself and the defender while also finding ways to catch balls others wouldn’t be able to. His field awareness, grit, and work ethic are all reasons he was a breakout star after bursting into the league.

Revenge Tour

Jameis Winston won’t be the only Saint this season with something to prove. Thomas will be looking to silence all of his doubters this season. Thomas is no stranger to social media and the comments people share on these feeds. He’s also been no stranger in indulging in his own social media statements. Thomas has been very vocal in letting the world know that when he returns, he’s making as much of a disruption on the field as he possibly can.

As we approach the start of the 2022 season, make sure you watch out for “Can’t Guard Mike.” I have a strong feeling that Thomas will remind everyone why he was giving that nickname in the first place very soon.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel